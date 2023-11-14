Google’s lawyers were ‘visibly nervous’ when this secret number was said out loud during their antitrust trial, reports say.

Google reportedly pays Apple a 36% cut of its search ad revenue through Safari as part of its deal.

According to Bloomberg’s report, the number was supposed to be kept confidential, but it was revealed in court.

The US Google antitrust case focuses on how Google pays partners to promote its search engine.

The search engine company’s lawyer reportedly reacted in the courtroom to an apparent omission during an expert’s testimony in Google’s antitrust lawsuit.

This moment revealed more details about Google’s deal with Apple for Safari to remain the default search engine. Bloomberg reported on Monday that the tech giant handed over 36% of its search advertising revenue made through Apple’s web browser as part of its deal with the iPhone company.

Except that this data was supposed to remain confidential – both Google and Apple are fighting against disclosing the details of their agreement.

When University of Chicago professor Kevin Murphy, a Google economics expert and witness at the trial, revealed the confidential number during his testimony, Google’s chief counsel was “visibly nervous,” Bloomberg reported.

Murphy did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment ahead of publication, but we’ll update this post if we hear back. Google declined to comment. Apple did not respond to BI’s request for comment.

Google’s antitrust litigation began in September when the Justice Department sued Google in 2020 over claims it illegally maintained a monopoly in search through “anti-competitive and exclusionary practices.” The trial centers around Google’s partner deal being the default search engine on devices, and is the most significant trial against a tech giant since the 1990s, when the government sued Microsoft.

We already knew that Google reportedly paid Apple about $18 billion in 2021 to remain Apple’s top search engine, but we didn’t know this aspect of the deal until now. That year, Google paid $26.3 billion to device makers including Apple in default search engine deals.

