(Bloomberg) — Google’s legal defeat at the hands of Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc. hurt Apple Inc. The App Store’s monopoly, which generates about $200 billion a year and dictates how billions of consumers use mobile devices, is in danger of being eroded.

Most read from Bloomberg

The loss — handed down by a San Francisco jury on Monday — is a blow to the two companies’ business model in apps, where they charge up to 30% commissions from software developers who typically have few other options.

Epic has spent years fighting the practice and got a federal jury to agree that Alphabet Inc.’s Google unit acted unfairly as a monopoly. The case is likely to accelerate the weakening of App Store regulations, which are already in the crosshairs of regulators and lawmakers around the world.

“The dominoes are going to start falling here,” Epic Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said in an interview after the verdict. “The end of the 30% is near.”

Although Apple won a similar case against Epic in 2021, the ruling was handed down by a single judge. The nature of the Google suit — where a jury unanimously sided with Epic — let real consumers focus on the world of smartphone apps. In four hours of deliberations, they found that Google had engaged in anti-competitive conduct, harmed Epic and illegally imposed its own billing system on developers.

The fight began in 2020, when Fortnite was removed from the Apple and Google Play app stores because the game developer secretly set up its own payment system. The idea was to bypass the up to 30% revenue share that the two tech giants take from in-app purchases and subscriptions on their platforms. In response, Epic sued both companies.

Google has also faced criticism for making side deals with big developers like Spotify Technology SA, where it offers lower commissions. In Monday’s ruling, the jury found that Google shouldn’t have required Android app developers to use its billing system for software sold through its store — and it shouldn’t have offered custom contracts to some developers. .

Partner Paul Swanson said, “The immediate result will be that we will see a change in the market where big tech companies will have to make room to avoid legal risk – whether that’s greater access, better terms, more choice for developers. ” Joe specializes in technology and antitrust law at Holland & Hart.

Read more: Google loses antitrust battle with Fortnite maker over App Store

The case also underscores the feeling among many consumers that major technology companies have amassed too much power. Google also faced an investigation by a Justice Department judge this fall over its power in search, though the outcome of that test won’t be clear for months.

Epic’s Sweeney predicted that — as Google begins to make changes to its operations and public pressure increases — its App Store peer will be forced to act as well. “The same thing will start happening with Apple,” he said.

And that will ultimately help consumers, Sweeney said. “The economics are real,” he said. “When you remove 30% taxes from an ecosystem, consumer prices will get better. “Or the quality will improve and the selection will increase.”

During the case, Epic highlighted agreements Google made with top game developers including Activision Blizzard Inc. and Nintendo Co. for small fees. Every developer should be seeking one of those deals now, Sweeney said.

The fate of both Apple and Google is at stake. According to research firm Sensor Tower, in-app spending is projected to reach $182 billion next year and $207 billion in 2025.

Already, the Digital Markets Act in the EU will spur change. For the first time, Apple will be required to allow third-party app stores and billing systems in the region.

Even before that law takes effect next year, both companies are making adjustments. Apple now lets so-called Reader apps — like software for cloud storage, watching videos and reading books — link to external websites to let users pay. This bypasses Apple’s revenue cut.

Both Apple and Google have also changed their policies for charging commission on subscription apps. And Apple has been forced to let dating apps bypass its billing system in the Netherlands.

But the epic victory against Google has the potential to lead to big changes in the companies’ home country. According to Stanford Law professor Mark Lemley, this involves moving Internet software into a more open environment rather than the closed ecosystem of the App Store.

“The past two decades have seen a profound shift away from the open Internet toward walled gardens,” Lemley said. “This is one of the things that has kept the Internet market so concentrated. This decision left a big hole in the garden wall.”

Although Apple won nine out of 10 counts against Epic when the decision was taken in 2021, one issue is still up in the air: whether Apple should allow all third-party developers to allow customers to purchase content bypassing Apple’s fees. Must point you to websites to make payment. Now it may be harder for the iPhone maker to avoid that fate.

Google, which plans to appeal its decision, said it “will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem.” Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Apple has said it has no side deals with developers, although it does not have side deals with Amazon.com Inc. Like some video streaming partners offer discounted rates. During the trial, Epic’s lawyers said Google also didn’t properly keep some relevant internal records. Case.

“I don’t think there’s much debate that the search monopoly with Google is also true with Apple,” said Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next, a trade association of digital content companies. “The difference that will be addressed is whether Apple abused it or not.”

–With help from Leah Nylen and Malathi Nayak.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com