Google's Generative AI revolutionizes digital assistants everywhere

this is happening. One of the world’s largest tech companies is bringing generative artificial intelligence to its huge installed base.

Google GOOG In August GOOG executives previewed that generative AI was coming to Google Assistant, the ubiquitous digital assistant that forms the basis of Google’s Home, Auto, and mobile software.

This is a big deal. This is the first shot fired in the real digital assistant wars.

Most people know about digital assistants. from siri Apple AAPL (AAPL), and Google Assistant, for better or worse, are a big part of the mobile experience. Wake up these digital assistants with a simple voice prompt, then ask questions or direct the DA to perform tasks. The success rate has been moderate.

ChatGTP, a chatbot from OpenAI has taken the world by storm. reuters It was reported in February that the software platform was the fastest to reach 100 million users, leaving behind Facebook, Instagram and even Tik Tok.

Eight months after its launch, ChatGPT is part of the Zeitgeist.

The appeal of the large language model chatbot is its conversational quality. Chat GTP feels like it is interacting with users.

Google is perfectly capable of replicating this parlor trick. Of course, the current state of generative AI doesn’t allow for real interaction. AI is not sentient. Chatbots, including Chat GTP, are simply fake conversations.

At Google I/O in 2018, CEO Sundar Pichai revealed Google Duplex. This short YouTube video clip shows that the impressive software algorithm was able to mimic a true personal assistant, including voice inflection and human-like linguistic cues. The developers were taken by surprise as Dupleix called a local hair salon and proceeded to make a reservation with an unsuspecting employee.

These features have since been transferred to Google Pixel phones as proprietary software. Google is also using Duplex in call centers. Dupleix lives in the real world.

According to an email sent to employees in early August by Piyush Ranjan, vice president of engineering at Assistant, the company will be rolling out larger language model technology in Assistant. “We also see the profound potential of generative AI to transform people’s lives and see a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged assistant powered by LLM technology would look like”, Ryan wrote.

Bringing Google’s AI capabilities to the Assistant on a large scale is a big deal. The Assistant is present in all Google products, from Maps and Chrome to Google Docs and Search. More importantly, Google Assistant is the voice prompt for Google Home, Android Auto, and Android. This software exists in the background on billions of devices.

If Google can bring an Assistant equivalent to Duplex for all those devices then it’s a game changer. This is a killer app for generative AI because it’s accessible.

Certainly, this is going to be disruptive to Google’s core digital advertising model. The company is transitioning to software that provides answers from its successful 10 Blue Links strategy.

Investors should think about the long term.

Google knows a lot about its users. The company is also the preferred gatekeeper to much of the world’s information through Google Search. A reliable DA matches those elements. It is powerful and valuable. Members will likely pay for a subscription to advanced features. This is a big business that may replace the advertising model over time.

At $129.35, shares of Alphabet (Google)Google’s parent company, trades at just 19.6 times earnings and 5.5 times sales. Investors should use any significant decline to buy shares.

