December 9, 2023
Google's Gemini to power 2024: Citi (GOOG)


Alina Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Gemini is just the beginning.

Citi said this week the launch of the long-awaited Large Language Model, or LLM, will drive product innovation and integration of AI across search, advertising and the cloud. Expect an uptick in 2024 as a result, analysts led by Ronald Josi wrote in a note.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Analysts expect Coinbase rally to continue, what does this mean for altcoins like Pulix and PancakeSwap?

Analysts expect Coinbase rally to continue, what does this mean for altcoins like Pulix and PancakeSwap?

December 9, 2023
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Reportedly Casts Abby Actress, a Surprising Selection

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Reportedly Casts Abby Actress, a Surprising Selection

December 9, 2023

You may have missed

Analysts expect Coinbase rally to continue, what does this mean for altcoins like Pulix and PancakeSwap?

Analysts expect Coinbase rally to continue, what does this mean for altcoins like Pulix and PancakeSwap?

December 9, 2023
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Reportedly Casts Abby Actress, a Surprising Selection

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Reportedly Casts Abby Actress, a Surprising Selection

December 9, 2023
Here are the 3 top risks facing McDonald's in 2024

Here are the 3 top risks facing McDonald’s in 2024

December 9, 2023

https://biz.crast.net/insider-sale-director-laverne-srinivasan-sells-take-two-interactive-software-inc-sold-shares-of/

December 9, 2023
Warren Buffett's 10 stock picks with huge growth potential

Warren Buffett’s 10 stock picks with huge growth potential

December 9, 2023
Here's the right way to lend money or give a gift to help your loved one buy a home

Here’s the right way to lend money or give a gift to help your loved one buy a home

December 9, 2023