Google's Gemini to power 2024: Citi (GOOG)

Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Gemini is just the beginning.

Citi said this week the launch of the long-awaited Large Language Model, or LLM, will drive product innovation and integration of AI across search, advertising and the cloud. Expect an uptick in 2024 as a result, analysts led by Ronald Josi wrote in a note.

The next-generation multimodal foundation model “levels the playing field across the broader GenAI landscape based on its ability to understand different types of data,” the analysts said.

“While the full rollout of Gemini will likely take some time, we believe the launch shows that Google’s AI product cycle is accelerating,” Banks said.

On Wednesday, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) introduced LLM, which will power its generative AI Bard chatbot, a competitor to ChatGPT made by Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI.

The first version of Gemini, Gemini 1.0, will come in three sizes: Ultra, Pro, and Nano. The Ultra is used for the most intensive and “highly complex” tasks, while the Pro is the company’s “best model for completing a variety of tasks”. As edge AI computing becomes more prevalent, Nano will be used directly on devices.

LLM can recognize video, images, text and voice simultaneously. Results are returned in text or code. Google said Gemini will be available in more products and services in the coming months, including search, ads, Chrome, and Duet AI.

Compared to other models, the Gemini Ultra scored 90% in our Massive Multitask Language Understanding benchmark. This is higher than both human experts and OpenAI’s GPT-4, which scored 89.8% and 86.4%, respectively.

Citi expects a higher return on ad spend and potentially a rebound in search ad revenue. In 2022, search ads sales were $162.45B, accounting for 58.1% of Google’s total revenue.

The bank reiterated its buy rating and $153 price target on the stock.

The bank justified its rating by citing growth acceleration in core search and YouTube, emerging tailwinds from Alphabet’s generative AI investments and operational efficiencies.

“And while we acknowledge continued macroeconomic challenges, we believe the broader online advertising market is improving and Alphabet’s core advertising products are well-positioned for profit,” the analysts said.

Source: seekingalpha.com