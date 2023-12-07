December 7, 2023
Google's Gemini launch represents 'significant innovation' in Gen AI race: JPM


Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on Wednesday unveiled its long-awaited Gemini Large Language Model, which JPMorgan said is a “significant innovation” for the tech giant because it enables generic artificial intelligence (AI) Advances himself in the race of intelligence.

Analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated his Overweight rating and $150 price target, saying that Gemini’s three editions – Ultra, Pro and Nano – will allow LLM to do all the essentials, anywhere.

December 7, 2023
