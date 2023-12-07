Google's Gemini launch represents 'significant innovation' in Gen AI race: JPM

400tmax

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on Wednesday unveiled its long-awaited Gemini Large Language Model, which JPMorgan said is a “significant innovation” for the tech giant because it enables generic artificial intelligence (AI) Advances himself in the race of intelligence.

Analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated his Overweight rating and $150 price target, saying that Gemini’s three editions – Ultra, Pro and Nano – will allow LLM to do all the essentials, anywhere.

“The different sizes allow Gemini to be used efficiently across a variety of use cases and hardware capabilities, from data centers to mobile devices, which should enable better cost management,” Anmuth wrote in an investor note. “While model size and cost concerns came up repeatedly in our industry discussions at AWS re:Invent last week, we believe that in addition to the demand for a broader range of models, there will be some demand for smaller, more cost-efficient models. Demand is also increasing. To avoid lock-in.”

Anmuth said there is likely to be some backlash given that the Ultra won’t be available until “early” 2024 and that early use cases for the Pro and Nano are limited, along with “uncertainty” around monetization for Search. However, he said he’s encouraged by the way Gemini is moving into consumer hands with Gemini Pro, which will power Google’s (GOOG) general AI chatbot, Bard, which is powered by Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI. Competes with owned and operated ChatGPT.

Anmuth also said the company has addressed some concerns about the high cost of running Gen AI models through three versions of Gemini, the newly announced TPU V5P chip and early use cases through Bard, the Search Generator experience, and the Pixel 8 Pro. Is addressed.

Anmuth wrote, “Although it is in its early stages, the Gemini launch represents a significant innovation for Google as we enter the second year of commercialization and widely distributed availability of generative AI.”

Source: seekingalpha.com