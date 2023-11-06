Business

Unique

Published November 5, 2023, 8:55am ET

Google’s own “Bard” AI chatbot says the US Justice Department has won a landmark antitrust lawsuit against the search giant — and that it has illegal “monopoly power” that “harms consumers,” according to a Post analysis. The company is blamed for using it.

The Post trained Bard — a so-called “big language model” on endless reams of Internet data — on more than 700 words taken directly from the Sept. 12 opening statement, in which DOJ lawyer Kenneth Dintzer laid out the government’s case in detail. Explained why Google’s search giant should be broken.

Asked whether he agreed or disagreed with the DOJ’s arguments, Bard sided with the feds – declaring that U.S. prosecutors’ evidence made it clear that Google had “reinforced its dominance in the online search market.” has used its monopoly power illegally to

Bard – who recently raised eyebrows by falsely claiming that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and misstating the description of the James Webb Space Telescope in a company advertisement – ​​responded to a question last week Huey said that Google’s “decline was due to a lack of innovation.” Quality search results for users.”

“I believe the Justice Department should win this case,” Bard said. “If Google is found to be violating antitrust laws, the court should order Google to change its business practices and make it easier for other search engines to compete. “This will lead to more competition in the online search market and lower prices for consumers.”

The Post questioned Google’s Bard about the DOJ’s antitrust case.

Bard’s surprise response comes as Google struggles to prevent a court ruling that could overturn its business model. The DOJ alleges that Google pays billions of dollars every year to partners like Apple and AT&T – including $26.3 billion in 2021 alone to ensure that its search engine is the default for most devices and 90% Maintains market share.

In his opening argument, the DOJ’s Dintzer claimed that Google has “abused its monopoly in general search for the past 12 years”, warning that “the harm caused by Google’s exclusive contracts would affect every phone and computer in the country.” Is.” The feds also claim Google abused its dominance to raise prices for advertisers.

Bard agreed, saying that default deals “have made it difficult for new search engines to enter the market and stifled innovation.”

Bard said Google’s business practices “have harmed consumers.”

“I also agree with the Justice Department’s arguments that Google’s dominance of the online search market has harmed consumers,” Bard said. “Google’s high prices for search advertising have made it more expensive for businesses to reach their customers. Google’s lack of innovation has reduced the quality of search results for users.”

The chatbot cited several specific examples of what it described as “Google’s anti-competitive behavior” referenced in the case, including its default search deals with Apple and Mozilla.

During the trial, search rivals such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg testified that such payments made it nearly impossible to overturn Google’s dominance.

When asked what action a judge should take to rein in Google’s search business, Bard floated several possibilities — including ordering Google to end its default search engine deals, barring Google from sharing search data with rivals. The need to do so and even includes “breaking up Google’s search advertising business”.

Bard considered possible actions to rein in Google’s search business.

“The specific actions that Judge Mehta will take will depend on the court’s specific findings,” Bard said. “However, any measures should aim to restore competition in the online search market and protect consumers from further harm.”

When contacted for comment, a Google spokesperson said, “All LLMs, including the Bard, hallucinate.”

“As we’ve always said, Bard is an experiment who seems better at suggesting Thanksgiving decorations than recommending must-see sites in NYC or opining on complex antitrust lawsuits,” the spokesperson said.

Strangely, when Bard was asked the text of Google’s opening statement from the trial and asked the same question asking whether it agreed or disagreed with the main arguments, the chatbot ends up favoring Google.

Google recently launched its defense in the antitrust case.

The contradictory responses strengthen the case made by critics of major AI chatbots, including Robert Thomson, CEO of The Post’s parent company News Corp. — who recently described their tendency to regurgitate nonsense as “crap in, crap out.” Outside, everything is nonsense”.

“It’s ridiculously shameful that Google’s legal arguments are so easily undermined by its own AI chatbot,” said Kyle Morse, deputy executive director of the antitrust watchdog Tech Oversight Project.

Morse said, “As more and more details from the test have been made available, the public is beginning to see Google for what it really is: a bloated tech giant that wants to buy the search market rather than innovate. “

Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.AP

Many observers, and even Google itself, have noted that Bard appears to be prone to erratic behavior in response to basic user prompts.

The chatbot is labeled as an “experiment” and is kept separate from Google’s main search engine. When using the service, users are greeted with a disclaimer stating that Bard “may display incorrect information” or even give incorrect responses altogether – which AI researchers refer to as “hallucinations”. I know.

In April, Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged that some of the company’s AI programs have developed so-called “accidental properties” – such as a strange example in which a device translated the Bengali language despite never being “taught” to speak. Acquired the ability to do.

DOJ attorney Kenneth Dintzer delivered the company’s opening statement. AP

This isn’t the first time Bard has taken the opposing side in the Google antitrust battle. In March, tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong posted an exchange in which the chatbot declared that Google has a “monopoly on the digital advertising market” – when asked to consider a separate federal lawsuit filed by the DOJ and eight US states Was.

Still, Google’s critics, including well-known Big Tech rival Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), recently warned that increasingly advanced versions of AI technology could help it hold onto the online search market in the coming years. Can.

In April, Pichai hinted that AI would eventually be integrated into Google Search, telling the Wall Street Journal that “the opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than ever.”

Google Bard is the company’s experimental AI chatbot. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Google’s lawyers began their defense late last month, including Pichai, who was called to the stand. The trial is expected to conclude in late November, although Judge Amit Mehta is not expected to rule on whether Google broke antitrust law until early next year.

If Google is found to be breaking the law, a second trial will be held to determine appropriate measures. According to experts, possible consequences include the implementation of so-called “choice screens” for users, forced closure of business practices or even the breakup of the company.

While the final outcome will take years to come, investment bank Barclays said in a client note last week that they are “concerned about the strength of the case against Google.”

“It’s still unclear what kind of changes to the search market structure the judge might make to resolve the monopoly issue if there’s an unfavorable ruling,” the analysts said.

