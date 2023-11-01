Google’s 2019 ‘code yellow’ search, blurred line between ads

(Bloomberg) — The former search chief of Alphabet Inc.’s Google told colleagues in February 2019 that his team was “getting too involved in ads for the good of the product and the company,” according to emails shown at the Justice Department. Historic antitrust trial against search giant.

Google maintains a firewall between its ads and search teams so that its engineers can innovate untainted by that team’s influence on Google’s search engine, whose goal is to maximize advertising revenue. But in February 2019, testimony at the antitrust trial Tuesday revealed, Google declared a “code yellow” internally amid concerns that the company might not meet its search revenue goals for the quarter.

According to the documents, as part of the emergency, which lasted seven weeks, engineers from Google’s search and Chrome browser teams were redeployed to figure out why user queries had slowed down.

Ben Gomes, Google’s former head of search, was called to its defense by the company to show that it has made various advances in search, especially in mobile. However, cross-examination by Justice Department lawyer David Dahlquist revealed tension between Gomes’s investigative team and her advertising counterparts.

The inquiry sought to undermine Google’s argument that its search team focuses solely on improving the user experience and is sometimes pulled into the advertising side, with the Justice Department alleging that Google is able to raise prices without any pressure.

The trial, now in its eighth week, focuses on whether Google illegally maintained its monopoly by suppressing competition and spending billions of dollars to maintain its monopoly on online search.

In a statement, Google rejected the idea that search results and innovations were influenced by the company’s advertising revenue goals. “The organic results you see in Search are not influenced by our advertising system or the ads we show for any query,” said Google spokesman Peter Schottenfels.

Google argues that it has captured approximately 90% of the search market on the merits of an improved product, and that its advances in Internet search have benefited the public. But emails revealed in court Tuesday revealed there was some concern among key members of the company’s search team that Google was focusing on growth rather than innovation.

In a 2019 email, Gomes wrote to other officials that his search team was “getting too close to the money.”

“I think it’s good for us to aspire to query growth and aspire to more users. But I think we are getting too involved in commercials for the good of the product and the company,” Gomes wrote.

“I am concerned that we are only thinking about growth,” he concluded the email.

Query growth is measured by looking at the number of user queries, which the Justice Department argues can lead to increased revenue, as more queries provide Google with more opportunities to run search ads against them.

Gomes testified in court that he was feeling depressed and sent the email at 6 a.m. At the time, Google set its metrics on the number of user questions, which Gomes said he believed was not good because improving the product should help users find answers. quickly.

“I didn’t care about questions as a metric,” he said. “I think this metric of just using queries is not going to optimize properly.”

Google ended its “Code Yellow” emergency in mid-March. Google’s then-head of advertising Prabhakar Raghavan wrote to Gomes at the time, praising the “heroic” engineering that resolved the issue. At the time, Gomes and Raghavan were of equal rank, both reporting to Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai.

“The main question is whether the softening continues without any abatement,” Raghavan said, asking for a meeting with Gomes. “At this rate the full year plan is sorely missed and drastic measures will be required on the query side.”

Gomes drafted a response to Raghavan which he shared with other officials, admitting that “personally and on behalf of the team he feels offended.”

“For exploration, most of the staff (non-support) have gone to projects which are development oriented. At this point, I worry that we are actually not investing enough in research or speculation,” Gomes wrote. “We can increase user queries quite easily in the short term in negative ways (turn off spelling correction, turn off ranking correction, refine the entire page).”

Gomes said in his testimony Tuesday that he believed Raghavan was implying that his team didn’t do enough, but said he would never have taken steps that would have a negative impact on users.

“I was discussing things we would never do, like turning off spelling reform,” he said.

Gomes said that while he never sent the email to Raghavan, he used the draft he shared to “get the irritation off my chest”. Gomes and Raghavan met and agreed to stop using questions as a metric, instead creating a new metric that measures clusters of questions.

Gomes left his position as search chief after about a year. Raghavan has now replaced him as head of both Google’s search and advertising.

