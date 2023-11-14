Google witnesses mistakenly reporting Apple got a 36% cut of Safari deal - Ars Technica

Google’s default search deal with Apple is so valuable to the search giant that Google pays 36 percent of its search ad revenue from Safari to keep its search engine set as the default in Apple’s browser, Bloomberg reports. Does.

Google and Apple objected to making public this key detail from their long-running default search deal. But their darkest secret came to light Monday during testimony by Google’s chief economics expert, Kevin Murphy, during a Justice Department antitrust trial investigating Google’s search business.

“Probably the biggest miss of the entire trial,” wrote Big Tech on Trial, an account dedicated to providing updates from the Google trial. Posted On X (formerly Twitter).

According to Bloomberg Law, Google lawyer John Schmidtlein became “visibly angry” when Murphy revealed the confidential information, which Google initially claimed it needed to keep secret because otherwise it would ” “Would unduly weaken Google’s competitive position with respect to both competitors and other counterparties.”

For the DOJ — which has made the Google-Apple deal the center of its case and alleges Google maintains an illegal monopoly on search — this detail confirms how valuable the default placements on iPhones are to the search leader.

The DOJ has argued that Google pays so much for default search deals in order to drive out competitors, lock search users into its services, and maintain a tight grip on the search industry – a dominant position that Google has sought to combat with AI. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified. In September, an Apple executive testified that the default deal between Google and Apple was so lucrative that it prevented Apple from even creating its own rival search engine.

It’s still unclear how much money the portion of Google’s search ad revenue that comes from Safari makes, but several estimates have been made. Statista reported that Google’s advertising revenue was $224 billion in 2022, and based on that, Engadget estimated that Apple would likely get paid tens of billions of dollars for Google’s default Safari placement.

Earlier, sources told that Google was to pay Apple about $18 billion in 2021 for the deal, but the exact amount of the revenue sharing remained unknown as of Monday. The DOJ’s trial also recently revealed that Google paid a total of $26 billion for defaulted contracts, which is apparently responsible for inflating its search advertising revenue which is growing rapidly right now. Statista reported that Google’s global advertising revenue will reach approximately $340 billion by 2027, driven primarily by Google’s search engine traffic, which currently accounts for “about 38 percent” of its global advertising revenue.

Overall, across all of those default deals, Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next, estimated Post On

Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified that default deals “could make a difference” and could be “very valuable” if “done right,” but Google’s main defense was that partners like Apple They make deals with Google because Google has a better search engine.

If the DOJ proves that these default deals ensure that Google maintains an illegal monopoly in general search markets, Google could be ordered to break up its search business, hurting not only Google’s bottom line but also Its partners like Apple will also relocate.

While testing has resumed for another week, Google continues to profit from deals. Google’s ad revenue is set to increase by $5 billion from 2022 to 2023, Search Engine Land reports, and as Nadella predicted, Pichai attributed these gains to AI-powered innovations across all Google products, including Search. Gave to.

“We’re focused on making AI more useful for everyone; there’s exciting progress and much more to come,” Pichai said in a statement reported by Search Engine Land.

Judge Amit Mehta, who is presiding over the antitrust trial, has said that the Google-Apple default deal is the “heart” of the DOJ’s case against Google. With each new detail about how much Google is willing to pay Apple to maintain its deal, the DOJ hopes to convince Mehta that the deal gives Google an unfair advantage over competitors. A Google witness error this week threatens to disrupt the narrative Google is trying to build as it scuttles its defense of that deal and others.

Mehta is not expected to give any verdict in the case till 2024.

Source: arstechnica.com