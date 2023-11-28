Google will start removing inactive accounts this week

Hopefully Google starts getting rid of some inactive accounts soon.

The Alphabet-owned company is scheduled to begin phasing out personal Google Accounts Friday whose owners haven’t signed in or deleted their account in the past two years, according to a May blog post and a webpage about its deactivation. Have not used. Policy.

Google had previously indicated that accounts that have not been used since their set-up would initially face cuts.

Accounts obtained through businesses, schools, and other organizations will not be subject to possible deletion. The company previously said that for inactive personal accounts, the account and its content can be deleted within “Google Workspaces (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos.”

Users of accounts that may be removed will, in many cases, be notified ahead of time, with additional warnings sent to their applicable recovery emails.

In addition to signing in to an account, Google has said that reading email, creating Google Docs, watching YouTube videos, and performing Google searches are some of the things that qualify as activity. The same happens with subscribing to a news outlet or app linked to a Google Account.

The possible upcoming deletion stems from an update to its deactivation policy that was implemented in mid-May to boost security efforts. At the time it said that inactive accounts “often rely on old or reused passwords that may have been compromised, do not have two-factor authentication established, and receive fewer security checks by the user.” She goes.”

Google accounts provide access to various services offered by the tech giant. Gmail, a popular service that requires it, has been around for 20 years.

The company reached its 25th anniversary in late September.

