Google will start removing ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Do you have a Google Account you haven’t used in a while? If you want to keep it from disappearing, you should sign in before the end of the week.

Under Google’s updated inactive account policy, which the tech giant announced in May, accounts that have not been used in at least two years may be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive may be deleted starting Friday.

If you have an account that is considered “inactive” and at risk of being deleted, you should receive notices from Google sent to the email associated with that account and its recovery address (if one opts out). But if you’re still adopting this new policy — and want to make sure your content is saved to Google Drive, Docs, Gmail, and more — here’s what you need to know.

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

In the May announcement, Google attributed its inactive account updates to security issues.

The company said accounts that have not been used for a long time are more likely to be compromised – noting that “forgotten or inaccessible accounts” typically have old passwords, often lacking two-factor authentication. and receive less security scrutiny. As a result, these accounts can be hijacked and used for spam or other malicious content as well as identity theft.

How can I prevent my account from being deleted?

The easiest way to keep your Google Account active (and thus keep it from being deleted) is to sign in at least once every two years.

Other actions that meet account activity requirements include sending or scrolling through emails, using Google Search, and watching YouTube videos while signed in to your Google Account (YouTube is owned by Google). Existing subscriptions set up through your Google Account, including profiles for third-party apps and publications, may also be responsible for activity.

Preserving content on Google Photos requires a specific sign-in. As previously announced by Google, Photos content can be similarly deleted after two years of inactivity – meaning you should open the app from time to time to keep images from going to the trash.

Are there any exceptions to this policy?

Only personal Google accounts that have not been used for two years or more will be affected under this inactive account update. Google says accounts created for organizations like schools or companies will not be affected.

According to Google’s online policy, other exceptions include Google Accounts that manage active mini accounts, accounts with gift card balances, as well as accounts that were used to purchase Google products, apps, or ongoing subscriptions. Is.

As per the May announcement, Google also said it had no plans to remove accounts containing YouTube videos. The Associated Press contacted Google on Monday to confirm that is still the case.

Can I save data from my Google Account?

In addition to keeping your Google account active, there are also some tools to help you manage and backup your data.

Google Takeout, for example, allows users to download and export account data outside of Google at any time. And its Deactivate Account Manager lets you choose what happens to your account and data if it becomes deactivated – including options to selectively send files to trusted contacts or delete the account entirely. Google’s online policy also says the company may work with immediate family to close a deceased loved one’s account and/or provide certain account content — without sharing login credentials — on a case-by-case basis.

Google asks users to provide and update a recovery email for their account – which is also helpful for sending inactive account notices and other communications.

Source: finance.yahoo.com