Google will mass delete old Gmail and Photos content next week

Ukraine – 2021/12/15: In this photo illustration, the logo of Google Mail, a free email service , [+] Data provided by Google is displayed on the smartphone. (Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google will start removing inactive Photos and Gmail accounts next week, December 1st.

This is a planned move that was announced by Google in May, in which the company explained that accounts that have not been active for two years will be deleted. This involves deleting all content associated with an account, which could be Drive, Google Photos, and Docs files.

In a post on her blog The Keyword, Ruth Critchley, Google’s vice president of product management, explained that this is a necessary security measure.

“If an account has not been used for a long period of time, it is more likely to be compromised. This is because forgotten or inaccessible accounts often rely on old or reused passwords that may have been compromised, two-factor authentication is not set up, and fewer security checks are received by the user. Is.

“Our internal analysis shows that abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have 2-Step-Verification set up than active accounts. Meaning, these accounts are often unsecured, and once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to being a vector for unwanted or even malicious content such as spam. Could.

More from ForbesGoogle issues warning to Pixel users over Android 14 media bug

As of 2019, Gmail had 1.5 billion global active users and is one of the most popular email services. Because of that popularity and ease of setting up an account, scammers have been known to target Gmail users. It also makes sense that Google would want to close inactive accounts to free up names and space. Google hasn’t released any statistics about how many accounts are classified as inactive, but given the size of the user base, the company could be funding a lot of free storage for accounts that aren’t active. Are.

How to maintain your account

However, certain users and use cases are exempt from removal. If an account has been used to purchase a Google product or subscription (such as paying for additional storage space), or if it is an organization’s account, it will be protected from execution. The new policy applies only to personal Google Accounts.

Google lists ways you can keep your account active. Google

The deletions will begin next week, on December 1st, but it won’t all happen in one day. Google says it will take a “phased” approach, starting with accounts that were created and never reused. The company will also send warnings in advance to the account email address and recovery address.

If you want to make sure your account isn’t included in the list, simply sign in to your Google Dashboard (or simply sign in to your Gmail account) and Google will count it as activity. Signing into YouTube, Drive, or downloading an app on the Play Store also counts as activity.

More from Forbes$100 off new iPhone 14 Black Friday deal, but read this first