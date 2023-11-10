Google wants AI chatbot Bard to help it reach billions of users

by Jeffrey Dustin

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Google’s experimental chatbot Bard is en route to developing another product with two billion users, a director said at the Reuters Next conference in New York on Thursday.

Bard, which lets consumers brainstorm and seek information with the help of new artificial intelligence, is laying the groundwork for Google to attract more customers, its product chief Jack Krawczyk said in an interview. Said.

Opportunities include the company’s plan to bring its timer-setting, command-fulfilling Google Assistant to life with human-guided suggestions from Bard. Adding these products first via mobile devices will introduce AI to more people in the coming months, Krawczyk said.

“We believe this opens up a completely new path,” he said.

Google’s approach outlines the ambitions for AI at its parent Alphabet, which has six products to date that each attract billions of users, among them its search engine and YouTube.

It also reflects increasing competition. Amazon.com has vowed to upgrade its Alexa companion with similar generative AI, while OpenAI recently added voice commands to ChatGPIT, along with other agent-like capabilities.

According to company data, Google Assistant works on more than one billion devices.

The way consumers collect information may evolve. Bard’s Web traffic rose 2% in October to 8.7 million, although main rival ChatGate grew at a faster pace, Bank of America analysts said Thursday, citing similar Web data. Google search traffic declined 0.4%, the analysts’ note said.

Krawczyk said his job is to improve Bard’s support rather than wasting monetization opportunities like subscription models or ads that may present themselves. Retention has changed over time with the introduction of rapid and retested responses, he said.

But Bard has faced challenges. It reportedly invented non-existent messages when a user asked it to analyze the content in his Gmail inbox, an example of AI’s known tendency to “hallucine” when asked about facts.

On Wednesday, Bard also stumbled when people wanted to use it in “record numbers,” Krawczyk said. OpenAI was reporting a major disruption to ChatGPT the same day.

“It appears that several language-model products were discontinued at approximately the same time,” said Krawczyk, who did not specifically name competitors. “It was interesting to see the change in patterns of behavior on the Internet.”

“We’re still learning how to effectively accommodate large numbers of people,” he said, adding that it was a challenge “in the span of a few minutes.” He and OpenAI said they have resolved their respective issues.

The surge reminded Krawczyk of what Google search suffered in 2009 following the news of pop star Michael Jackson’s death, he said.

Source: finance.yahoo.com