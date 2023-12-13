Google Ventures adds partner for AI, open source startups

By Crystal Hu

(Reuters) – Venture capital firm GV, backed by Google parent Alphabet Inc, has hired Michael McBride from software firm GitLab as its latest investment partner to focus on open-source and AI startups, the firm told Reuters. .

McBride served for five years as chief revenue officer at GitLab, an open-source developer tools maker in GV’s portfolio that went public in late 2021.

The software industry veteran said he will focus on early-stage startups that focus on enterprise customers, including those that use open-source and AI-powered approaches.

“I’ve learned a lot about how open source can give startups and growth companies a huge advantage. I think it’s going to be a powerful business model in AI,” McBride said.

He said it is important for startups built on free open-source technology to invest in the open-source community and grow their revenue-generating business.

While venture capital financing has slowed due to rising interest rates and valuation resets, GV has completed 125 investments this year, with an average of $1 billion invested annually since 2020.

The VC firm, which focuses on early-stage investments and has backed companies like Uber and Slack, also made some unusual bets in the public market this year, buying stock shares of its portfolio companies from GitLab to Verve Therapeutics.

Dave said, “We are long-term investors and we have the flexibility to invest at any stage throughout the lifetime of the company, even after their IPO. We are independent and we tailor ourselves to the needs of the best founders.” Considered in accordance with.” Municillo, partner in GV.

Launched in 2009 as Google Ventures, GV now has $8 billion in assets under management with its sole limited partner, Alphabet. The 35-person investment team at GV is split between life sciences and digital focus, covering enterprise, consumer and frontier technology in North America and Europe.

(Reporting by Crystal Hu in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: finance.yahoo.com