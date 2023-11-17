The US government completed its key arguments against Alphabet on Thursday, as part of a trial in which the Justice Department seeks to prove Google’s monopoly and abuse of power. Similar cases have occurred in Europe, where the practices of tech giants have come under scrutiny.

since SeptemberThe US government is presenting its arguments in the evidence phase of the trial, trying to prove that the online search leader is breaking antitrust laws to stay on top.

The case, filed by the Trump administration, was the first of four aimed at reining in tech giants. The second case against Meta was also filed during the Trump administration, while President Biden’s antitrust enforcers have filed a second case against Google, as well as one against Amazon.

On Thursday, Michael Winston, an economics professor at the American university MIT and the government’s final witness, hit out at the high points of the government’s case.

He disagreed with Google that it had to compete with Microsoft to be exclusively pre-installed on smartphones. He said Google’s payments to Apple and others, totaling $26.3 billion (€24.2 billion) in 2021, were essentially monopoly profits given to distributors.

Alphabet – Google’s parent company – reported net profit Of $19.69 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which is $13.91 billion more than the same period last year.

Winston cited the company’s experiments showing that Google has the market power to raise ad rates without losing advertisers. He argued that Google’s nearly 90% US market share meant it had little incentive to improve quality.

“When there’s no competitive threat, they’re not making that investment. And the quality is lower,” Winston said.

John Schmidtlein, one of Google’s lawyers, reiterated that the payments were legal revenue-sharing deals that resulted from competition and were intended to ensure proper updates and keep users’ data safe – Google’s main defenses through the trial. since a.

He also emphasized that Google is popular because of its quality, pointing to reviews of smartphones from other brands that showed consumers were unhappy when Microsoft’s Bing was the phone’s default search engine.

Google is in trouble in Europe too

Google’s US trial is underway after much legal wrangling in Europe over the past few years.

In 2017, EU Commission fined US multinational tech company Record fine of €2.42 billion Abusing your search engine’s leading position to illegally favor your own comparison shopping service.

In September this year, Google made a last-ditch effort to overturn the fine issued six years ago by turning to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) after the General Court. Fines have already been confirmed for 2021,

It was the first of three penalties for anti-competitive practices, which have cost Google a total of €8.25 billion over the past decade.

However, these three cases pale in comparison to the ongoing EU antitrust case into Google’s lucrative digital advertising business, where regulators threatened to break up the company in June.

The stakes are high for Google in the current process as it deals with the company’s biggest money maker, with the advertising business accounting for 79% of its total revenue last year.

The European Commission had previously launched an investigation into practices such as favoring its advertising services, which could have resulted in a fine of up to 10% of Google’s annual global turnover.

Google may have to sell part of its lucrative adtech business to address concerns about anti-competitive practices, EU regulators said on Wednesday, threatening the company with its harshest regulatory penalty yet. .

