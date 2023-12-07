Google unveils upgrade to AI chatbot with Gemini to rival ChatGPT

Google

Google has revealed a major improvement to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot as it looks to take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Google DeepMind division of the US tech giant has unveiled Gemini, an upgrade to the Bard chatbot launched earlier this year.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google’s parent company Alphabet, said the new AI technology represents “one of the largest science and engineering efforts we have ever undertaken as a company.”

He said its Gemini upgrade will add more coding and mathematical capabilities to its existing Bard chatbot, while it will also be able to recognize and describe images, video and audio. A streamlined version of its AI will also work directly on mobile phones without the need for an internet connection.

Demis Hassabis, chief executive of Google DeepMind, said the most advanced features will initially be available to a handful of customers for testing, before being expanded more widely early next year.

It is understood that UK government officials will be given advanced access to Google’s most powerful AI models as part of the AI ​​Security Institute’s work.

Sissy Hsiao, general manager of Google Bard, said: “We are currently completing extensive security testing and will soon launch a Trusted Tester program before opening Bard Advanced to more people early next year.”

Google officials declined to disclose how powerful the new chatbot is, but claimed it performed better than the free version of ChatGPT, which launched in November 2022.

Google is racing to compete with ChatGate, which this year became the fastest Internet service to reach 100 million users.

It is currently attracting over a billion users to its web and smartphone apps every month.

ChatGPIT’s sudden success sparked a “code red” inside Google as executives struggled to catch the smaller rival.

The enhanced version of Bard will be available in 170 countries in the future, including the UK and Europe.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com