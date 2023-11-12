Google to remove Gmail and Photos content next month - here's what you need to know - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Google GOOGL has announced plans to remove content from inactive personal accounts across its services, including Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Docs, starting December 1.

What happened: The decision was initiated in July and targets accounts that have been inactive for more than two years.

Google is actively notifying users of these deactivated accounts through emails and notifications sent to recovery email addresses.

According to a report by Forbes, this initiative is part of Google’s strategy to optimize data management and strengthen security.

The policy is set to impact a huge user base, with Gmail and Google Photos having over 1.8 billion and 2 billion users respectively.

However, its impact will be limited to individual accounts that have not been accessed in the last two years. Active users who interact with their Google Accounts within this period are exempt from this data deletion.

According to Ruth CritchleyVice President of Product Management at Google Inactive accounts are often more vulnerable to security risks.

“Our internal analysis shows that abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have 2-Step Verification set up than active accounts,” Critchley said in a blog post.

These accounts typically lack recent security updates and two-factor authentication, and may contain outdated passwords, making them easy targets for cyber threats.

Google recommends users with multiple accounts to log into each account at least once every two years to prevent data loss. The company also offers an account recovery process for users who have lost access to their accounts, helping them keep their data safe from automatic deletion.

