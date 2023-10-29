Google to present its star witness, the company's CEO, in historic monopoly trial

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is set to testify in a major antitrust lawsuit brought by the Justice Department.



For the past six weeks, the Justice Department and dozens of top state prosecutors have tried to prove that Google illegally used its monopoly power to keep its search engine at the top.

Now, it’s Google’s turn to explain to the judge in this landmark case why it thinks the government is wrong.

The $1.7 trillion company is expected to argue that it dominates search because It has great technology and that is why people like it. On Monday, it is bringing a star witness to testify: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Pichai has a deep history with Google’s search engine business. He is expected to testify that Google has worked to get the best search product for consumers, and that it has only helped foster competition.

The court battle between Google and the government is the first major tech monopoly case to be litigated in decades and the first in the modern Internet era. The last time a case of this magnitude went to court was in 1998 against Microsoft. In that case, the judge ruled in favor of the government and said Microsoft violated antitrust laws.

“The Microsoft case was talked about at the time as the case of the century,” said John Quokka, an economics professor at Northeastern University who researches antitrust. “But that was the last century, so we have a new century: new century, new potentially historical case.”

Although the topic of antitrust may seem mundane, Google testing has experienced its fair share of intrigue. He has been accused of destroying details and documents of deals worth billions of dollars between the world’s richest companies. The government brought about 30 witnesses to testify – including experts, psychologists, and top executives from Apple and Microsoft – with the goal of proving that Google broke the law.

“Google illegally maintained a monopoly for more than a decade,” Justice Department lead counsel Kenneth Dintzer said in an opening statement on Sept. 12. “If Google sets the rules, it will always be to their benefit.”

government case

To understand how Google will counter the government, it’s important to know what the Justice Department alleges.

The burden is on the government to provide evidence to show that Google suffered harm from competition. Its case focuses on claims that Google illegally arranged its business deals to ensure that it was the first search engine when people turned on their phones or computers.

The Justice Department says the way Google did this was through special agreements with device makers, web browsers and mobile carriers like Apple, Mozilla and AT&T. The end result is that Google has become so huge that it is reportedly impossible for rivals to compete – and ultimately consumers are left with no choice but Google.

During the trial, the Justice Department Presented evidence that Google paid Apple at least $10 billion per year to guarantee it being the default search engine on devices such as the iPhone and iPad. Apple’s senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, testified that those deals were mutually beneficial for both companies.

The Justice Department called dozens of other witnesses. They included Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who testified that he tried unsuccessfully for years to get Apple to switch the default browser on its devices from Google to Microsoft’s Bing. Without being able to do this, even a big company like Microsoft can’t compete, he said.

“Everyone talks about the open web, but Google is really the web,” Nadella said during his testimony. “The distribution advantage Google has today will not go away.”

Executives from other smaller search engines such as DuckDuckGo and Neeva also testified that Google’s special deals effectively eliminated their ability to gain market share.

While some information about Google’s business dealings emerged in court, much was presented behind closed doors. Qi testified for four hours, but more than half of it was closed to the public. Throughout the trial, Google continually fought to seal the documents and shut down the public court proceedings.

It became so widespread that and other major news organizations filed a court petition requesting the judge to ensure that the case be tried in open court.

Google’s game and its star witness

During the trial, Google has rejected claims that its exclusive agreements with device makers drive its business. Rather, the company claims, it is the quality of its products. Search engines like Bing don’t measure up, John Schmidlein, Google’s lead lawyer, said during opening statements.

“Microsoft has failed to invest in many areas, failing to innovate compared to Google, that have nothing to do with scale,” Schmidtlein said.

Google launched its defense last Thursday and is expected to continue to pursue the idea over the next three weeks. And there are few people more qualified to talk about its search products than CEO Sundar Pichai.

When he first joined the company in 2004, his job included working on the Google Search toolbar. He later led the team that created the company’s Chrome browser, which primarily features Google Search front and center.

Pichai was also instrumental in arranging exclusive agreements with Apple. Google and Apple first partnered in 2002, but renegotiated in 2016. Pichai was the key negotiator who ensured that Google remained the default search engine on Apple devices.

Google controls approximately 90% of the US search engine market. The company is expected to argue that just because it’s the default browser on most devices, people aren’t forced to use its search. Google says that with just a few clicks and swipes, people can easily switch to another browser – however they choose to stay.

Along with Pichai, Google is also planning to call at least 10 other witnesses. The trial is expected to last until the end of November. This is a bench trial, so there is no jury and the presiding judge, Justice Amit Mehta, will give the final verdict.

If Google prevails, the company will likely be able to continue its similar business deals for some time. If Judge Mehta rules in favor of the Justice Department, it is still unclear how he will sanction Google. This could be anything from fines to termination of exclusive agreements to restructuring of the company.

“This has the potential to set an example,” said Quoca, the economics professor. “So, the stakes are high for everyone.”

