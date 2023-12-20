Estimated reading time: 4-5 minutes

SAN FRANCISCO — Alphabet’s Google will pay $700 million and revamp its Play app store to allow more competition as part of an antitrust settlement with U.S. states and consumers, the company and San Francisco federal court ruled on Monday. According to the information filed in.

According to the agreement, Google will pay $630 million in settlement funds for consumers and $70 million in funds to be used by states, which still requires a judge’s final approval.

According to the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Utah is expected to receive a total of about $15 million between payments to consumers and payments directly to the state.

The agreement states that eligible consumers will receive at least $2 and may receive additional payments based on their spending on Google Play between August 16, 2016 and September 30, 2023.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, joined the agreement.

Google was accused of overcharging consumers through unlawful restrictions on the distribution of apps on Android devices and unnecessary fees for in-app transactions. It did not admit wrongdoing.

“The state is fiercely fighting the greed and abuses of some Big Tech on multiple fronts,” said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes. “Utah has been a leader and driving force in holding Google accountable for the last ten years. That was evident again in this case as our brilliant AG Antitrust team was among the first and most vigorous advocates to investigate and prosecute Google Play’s payments Was one of the.

Reyes said in a statement Tuesday that Utah pushed to initiate the case and helped move it toward resolution “despite the risks and Google’s extensive defense.”

He said, “We are most pleased that the settlement includes many of the injunctive measures we sought that would change Google’s behavior. The dollar amount is an added bonus to providing relief to Utahns who suffer from Android Let’s use the app.”

Reyes’ statement said those eligible for compensation do not need to submit a claim — they will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo, or they can opt to receive a check or ACH transfer.

Attorneys for states and consumers announced the settlement in September, but the terms were kept confidential ahead of Google’s related trial with “Fortnite” maker Epic Games. A federal jury in California agreed with Epic last week that parts of Google’s apps business were anti-competitive.

Wilson White, Google’s vice president for government affairs and public policy, said in a statement that the agreement “builds on the choice and flexibility of Android, maintains strong security protections, and allows us to compete with and invest in other[operating system]manufacturers.” “Retains Google’s ability to.” Android ecosystem for users and developers.”

The company said it is expanding the ability for app and game developers to provide consumers with alternative billing options for in-app purchases in addition to Play’s billing system. Google said it has been testing “Choice Billing” in the US for more than a year.

As part of the agreement, Google said it would simplify the ability for users to download apps directly from developers.

California, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, and Utah led the coalition of states. Monday’s court filing said state regulators spent hundreds of hours negotiating the agreement.

Democratic North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein told Reuters on Tuesday that “the changes Google needs to adopt will result in more innovation among app developers and lower prices for consumers, and that was always our number one goal “

“No other US antitrust enforcer has yet been able to secure remedies of this magnitude from Google or any other major digital platform,” lawyers for the states said.

Epic sued for an injunction, but not for money damages, and the company is expected to make its proposal to U.S. District Judge James Donato next year, the judge who hears cases about potential changes to Google’s Play Store. .

In a statement, Epic public policy chief Corey Wright said the states’ settlement “does not address the core of Google’s unlawful and anti-competitive behavior.”

Wright said Epic will push to “really open up the Android ecosystem” in the next phase of its testing.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said the social media platform

Google faces other lawsuits challenging its search and digital advertising practices. It has denied any wrongdoing in those cases.

