cnn-

Google has agreed to pay $700 million and allow more competition into its Play app store, under the terms of an antitrust settlement with US states and consumers filed in federal court on Monday.

In separate complaints, the Justice Department and dozens of states in 2020 accused Google of abusing its dominance in online search by harming competition through deals with wireless carriers and smartphone makers that cut access to apps used by millions of consumers. Made Google Search the default or featured option on products with , The complaints were eventually consolidated into a single case.

“Today, details of the September settlement were publicly filed with state attorneys general,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

According to the settlement and the company’s statement: “Google will pay $630 million in settlement funds to be distributed for the benefit of consumers in accordance with a court-approved plan.”

The other $70 million will be paid into a fund to be used by states, according to the agreement filed in San Francisco federal court. As per the agreement, approximately 102 million consumers will benefit from this fund.

It says, “Each eligible consumer will receive a minimum of $2 and additional payments in proportion to their Google Play spending during the period between August 16, 2016 and September 30, 2023.”

Google’s statement said, “This agreement builds on the choice and flexibility of Android, maintains strong security protections, and supports Google’s commitment to compete with other OS makers and invest in the Android ecosystem for users and developers.” Maintains efficiency.”

The company added: “Android and Google Play have continually evolved to provide greater flexibility and choice… while the open Android ecosystem has also faced intense competition from Apple and the App Store.”

“We demonstrated this in the recent trial and we are disappointed that the decision does not recognize the choice and competition that our platforms enable,” it said.

The case is one of several antitrust issues facing Google. Last week, a federal jury decided that Google’s App Market was an illegal monopoly. The decision came after a years-long battle with Epic Games, maker of the hit video game “Fortnite.”

In another ongoing case, the Justice Department accused Google of deliberately suppressing competition that challenges its search engine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: www.cnn.com