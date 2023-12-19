Google has agreed to pay $700 million and make several other concessions to settle allegations that it was suppressing competition against its Android App Store — the same issue that went to trial in another case that resulted in There may be even bigger changes.

Although Google struck a deal with state attorneys general in September, terms of the agreement were not disclosed as of late Monday in documents filed in San Francisco federal court. The revelations come a week after a federal court jury reprimanded Google for implementing anti-competitive tactics in its Play Store for Android apps.

The settlement with the states includes $630 million to compensate US consumers involved in the payment processing system, which state attorneys general had accused of inflating the prices of digital transactions within apps downloaded from the Play Store. That store supplies the Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones.

Like Apple does in its iPhone App Store, Google collects a commission of 15% to 30% on in-app purchases – a fee that state attorneys general argued amounts to an open market for payment processing. Prices became higher. Those commissions generate billions of dollars in profits annually for Google, according to evidence presented in a recent trial focused on its Play Store.

Consumers eligible for a portion of the $630 million compensation fund should be automatically notified of various options for how they can get their cut of the money.

The other $70 million of the pre-trial settlement will cover fines and other costs that Google is being forced to pay to states.

Google also agreed to make other changes to make it even easier for consumers to download and install Android apps from outlets other than its Play Store for the next five years. This will avoid issuing multiple security warnings, or “scare screens” when alternative options are being used.

Makers of Android apps will have more flexibility in providing alternative payment options to consumers instead of automatically processing transactions through the Play Store and its commission system. Apps will also be able to promote lower prices for consumers who opt for the Play Store’s payment process.

Washington DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb called the settlement a victory for the millions of Americans who rely on Android phones to help manage their lives. “For too long, Google’s anti-competitive practices in the distribution of apps deprived Android users of choices and forced them to pay artificially inflated prices,” Schwalb said.

Wilson White, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, described the deal as a positive for the company, even if it involves money and concessions. “This agreement builds on the choice and flexibility of Android, maintains strong security protections, and creates opportunities for users and developers to compete with other (software) makers and invest in the Android ecosystem,” White wrote in a blog post. “Retains Google’s potential.”

Although state attorneys general hailed the settlement as a major win for consumers, it didn’t go far enough for Epic Games, which led the attack on Google’s App Store practices with an antitrust lawsuit filed in August 2020. Did.

Epic, maker of the popular Fortnite video game, rejected the settlement in September and instead decided to take its case to trial, even though it lost most of its profits in a similar trial targeting Apple and its iPhone App Store. Had already lost major claims. 2021.

However, the Apple trial was decided by a federal judge rather than a jury, who vindicated Epic with a unanimous decision that Google had erected anti-competitive barriers around the Play Store. Google has vowed to appeal the decision.

But the outcome of the trial could still lead to Google being ordered to pay even more money as punishment for its past practices and making even more dramatic changes to its lucrative Android app ecosystem.

Those changes will be determined next year by U.S. District Judge James Donato, who presided over the Epic Games trial. Donato still must approve Google’s Play Store agreement with the states.

Google faces an even bigger legal threat in another antitrust case targeting its flagship search engine, which serves as the centerpiece of a digital advertising empire that generates more than $200 billion in sales annually. Does. Closing arguments in the lawsuit pitting Google against the Justice Department are scheduled for early May before a federal judge in Washington, D.C.

Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com