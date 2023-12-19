Google to pay $700 million in antitrust settlement over Android App Store

Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Google will pay $700 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a group of US states accusing Google of eliminating competition in its Play Store on Android devices, according to a court filing released on Monday.

The terms of the deal announced in September come after Epic Games, maker of the popular online game fortnite, Won a related case against the tech company last week.

Court documents show Google agreed to pay $630 million into a consumer settlement fund, as well as $70 million into a fund for states. Under the agreement, Google also agreed to make changes to the way the Android system works in the US, such as allowing developers to implement alternative billing methods for in-app purchases.

At issue in the case were Google’s contracts with smartphone makers, network operators and game developers, which US states accused of shutting out Play Store competitors.

The states argued that Google collected excessive fees on digital purchases on its Play Store by blocking alternative payment methods that could offer lower fees.

Google launched a pilot program called User Choice Billing in partnership with Spotify in November last year, which gave users the choice between using Google Play’s billing system or paying Spotify directly to purchase items or subscriptions. . Google said the pilot program will test options for alternative payment methods and gather insight from developers on how it can evolve.

The company is now committed to making that option available on the Play Store. Google will also allow developers to drive consumers to other payment methods outside of its store.

“The settlement requires Google to give all developers, including game developers, the option to add alternative in-app billing systems for at least five years,” the filing said.

All 50 US states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, signed the agreement with Google.

The states said Google’s consent was “unprecedented” in antitrust regulation of Big Tech companies in the US.

“The negotiated terms will provide significant, meaningful, long-term relief for consumers across the country,” he said in the filing. “No other US antitrust enforcer has yet been able to secure remedies of this magnitude from Google, or, for that matter, any other major digital platform.”

The agreement requires approval from the California federal judge overseeing the states’ lawsuit, which was filed in 2021.

The same judge, James Donato, is also tasked with deciding what penalty Google should face after a jury found it guilty of breaking antitrust laws in the Epic Games lawsuit.

The terms of the agreement with the US states were kept secret while the week-long hearing took place. Match Group, owner of dating app Tinder, also reached a settlement with Google ahead of the trial.

In addition to the $700 million commitment to allow payments and alternative billing options, Google said it would make it easier to download apps to Android devices from sources other than its Play Store, known as “sideloading.”

This will include “updating the language that informs users about these potential dangers of downloading apps directly from the Web in the first place,” Wilson White, the company’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a blog post. .

Critics say such warnings deter consumers from looking elsewhere.

White said Google was pleased with the resolution of the case.

He said, “This agreement builds on the choice and flexibility of Android, maintains strong security protections, and preserves Google’s ability to compete with other operating systems”, as well as investing in the Android ecosystem.

Epic Games criticized the agreement on Monday, saying consumers would continue to pay more for digital goods under the terms.

“The states’ settlement does not address the core of Google’s unlawful and anti-competitive behavior,” Corey Wright, Epic’s vice president of public policy, said in a statement.

Google will impose “junk fees” on developers who opt for alternative billing methods to avoid Google’s automatic charges on digital payments, Wright said.

“In the next phase of the case, Epic will seek meaningful measures to truly open up the Android ecosystem so that consumers and developers can actually benefit from the competition that U.S. antitrust laws were designed to promote.”

Epic also took Apple to court in 2020 over its App Store, a case it now plans to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

