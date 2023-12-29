Google settles massive $5B lawsuit over improperly tracking ‘Incognito Mode’ users

Business

Published on Dec 28, 2023, 5:15pm ET

Google has agreed to settle a massive $5 billion lawsuit accusing the embattled tech giant of improperly tracking the personal data of millions of people who use its Chrome browser’s incognito mode, lawyers said Thursday. Is charged.

Lawyers for both sides said they have signed a binding term sheet as part of the mediation process and will submit the agreement for final approval by a federal judge in Oakland, California no later than February 24, 2024.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The plaintiffs initially sought at least $5 billion in damages, alleging that Google was able to track users’ online activity through its analytics and other tools even when they thought they were private. Was browsing casually.

The lawsuit accused Google of essentially creating an “uncountable trove of information”, ranging from innocuous items like shopping habits and hobbies, to other “potentially embarrassing things”.

Google denied wrongdoing.

If a settlement is not reached, the proposed class-action lawsuit was scheduled to be heard on Feb. 5.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has now put the case on hold pending final review.

In August, Rogers rejected Google’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. reuters

The plaintiffs’ attorneys were seeking damages of at least $5,000 per user for federal wiretapping since June 1, 2016, and alleged violations of California privacy laws.

Google did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.

Google still faces a number of pending legal battles, including several antitrust cases targeting different parts of its vast business empire.

In January, U.S. District Judge James Donato will hold a hearing on possible remedies after a federal jury determined that Google maintained an illegal monopoly through its Android app store and its closely linked in-app billing system.

Donato could order Google to change business practices or even break up part of its business.

Separately, Google reached a $700 million settlement with all 50 US states in a related case.

The tech giant has also agreed to change some of its business practices in the App Store as part of the deal, though critics have argued this is a weak outcome.

Google is also awaiting a decision in the Justice Department’s landmark antitrust case over its online search business.

Judge Amit Mehta is expected to decide in mid-2024 whether the tech giant has a monopoly.

with post wires

load more…

{{#isDisplay}

Copy URL to share

Source: nypost.com