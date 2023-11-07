Google Search and Chrome are getting new tools to help users find discounts techcrunch

Google is introducing new features to Search and Chrome for Honey and other deal-finding tools to help users find discounts. The tech giant announced Tuesday that it’s adding a designated page for deals on Search, while Chrome is getting features that actively look for discount codes and provide price insights to users.

The New Deals search results page on Search is designed to help users find products that are on sale in a specified location across the web. The page will feature deals in categories like apparel, electronics, toys, and beauty. You’ll also find deals from a variety of merchants, including big box stores, DTC brands, luxury multi-brand retailers, designer labels, and local stores.

Users can scroll through deals by category and also see popular stores that have deals on what you’re looking for. If you see something you’re interested in, you can click on the product or visit the merchant’s site to learn more. Google says that if you’re signed in to your Google Account, the page will take into account what you typically like to shop for.

To access the new deals page, you’ll need to search “Shop Deals.” Or, if you’re looking for something specific, you can search categories like “Shop Sneaker Deals.”

The search giant also announced that its Chrome browser can now actively search for discount codes. Starting today, Chrome will show you products you’ve recently viewed on shopping sites in your “Resume browsing” card when you open a new tab, and tell you if it’s currently discounted. Or, when you visit a product page on a shopping site, you can click the new discount tag icon in the Chrome address bar to see available coupon codes from the site you’re visiting.

Google is also bringing its Price Insights features, which are already available to Search, to Chrome on desktop. When these details are available on a merchant’s website, you’ll see the “Shopping details” label in the Chrome address bar. Once you click on it, you will see a price history graph up to the last 90 days and the specific price range for the product on the current page.

Additionally, Google is making it easier to set up price drop alerts from both Search and Chrome. When you’re viewing a product on Search on your phone, you can now click the bell icon next to the product’s name to receive emails and notifications when the price of that product drops from retailers across the web. Are. You can also bookmark products in the new Shopping List folder in Chrome, and get price tracking updates.

