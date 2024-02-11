Google says new mass Gmail disclaimers will begin in April 2024

Google has been cracking down on mass email senders since April SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google has warned that starting in April 2024, Gmail users who send unwanted mass emails will begin receiving increased message rejections unless they follow new Gmail email sender guidelines.

New rules for sending mass emails in Gmail accounts

As explained in a Forbes article published on February 6, new rules are coming to protect Gmail users from unwanted mass emails. At the time, it was reported that senders of mass marketing emails had begun receiving error messages related to certain messages sent to Gmail accounts. However, a Google spokesperson told me that those specific errors, 550-5.7.56, were not new but “were a product of pre-existing authentication requirements.”

Google has also confirmed that, starting in April 2024, it will “start rejecting a percentage of non-compliant email traffic, and we will gradually increase the rejection rate.” Google says that, for example, if 75% of traffic meets the new email sender authentication guidelines, a “percentage” of the remaining non-compliant 25% will be rejected. It is not yet clear what that percentage will be. Google says that when it comes to implementing the new rules, it will be “gradual and progressive.” It appears that this slow and steady approach has already begun, with temporary errors appearing on a “small percentage of their non-compliant email traffic” this month. Google also says bulk senders must implement “one-click unsubscribe across all commercial, promotional messages” by June 1.

Only emails sent to personal Gmail accounts will be rejected

These changes will only affect bulk emails sent to individual Gmail accounts. Bulk email senders, those with Gmail accounts that send at least 5,000 messages a day, will be required to authenticate outgoing email as well as “refrain from sending unsolicited or unsolicited email.” The 5000 message limit is calculated on emails sent from the same primary domain, regardless of how many subdomains are used. The threshold only needs to be met once for a domain to be considered a permanent bulk sender.

These guidelines do not apply to messages sent to Google Workspace accounts, but all senders, including those who use Google Workspace, must meet the new requirements.

Better security and more control for Gmail users

A Google spokesperson told me the requirements are being implemented to “boost sender-side security and give users even greater control over what ends up in their inboxes.” For the recipient, this should mean that they can trust the sender of the email they receive is actually that person or organization, reducing the phishing risk to them as malicious actors commonly exploit authentication flaws. “If anything,” the spokesperson concluded, “meeting these requirements should help senders reach the people who want their messages more effectively, reducing the risk of spoofing and hijacking from bad actors.” “Happened.”