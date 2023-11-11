Google says deleting Gmail and Photos content will start on December 1

Google will start removing inactive accounts from December 2023 SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google has already confirmed that it’s starting to delete some individual Google Accounts starting December 1, though purging might be a better word. This purge will include almost every content you can think of: Gmail messages, Google Photos libraries, Google Calendar appointments, and Google Docs collections are all affected.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the December deadline.

The Google content deletion countdown clock is ticking

If the news of this move to delete inactive Google accounts comes as a complete surprise to you, the blame cannot be placed solely on Google. In July, Google sent an email warning that these account deletions would begin in December. Those emails said any accounts deemed inactive would receive “several reminder emails” before any action could be taken. Now you might think you’ve seen a loophole in the logic here, because email from an account that’s not currently active won’t be read, but Google has that covered. The notification will also be sent to any recovery email addresses on record. The first accounts to be targeted in December will be those that were created but never actually used again.

Are your Gmail and photos at risk?

With over 1.8 billion Gmail users, rising to 2 billion as far as Google Photos users are concerned, will your account be one of the unconfirmed number affected? The good news is that, statistically speaking, it’s unlikely. This is because according to Google, this purge, done for security reasons, only applies to inactive personal accounts. More specifically, users who haven’t signed in to their Google Account for at least two years. If you’ve read or sent email using Gmail, stored something in Google Drive, downloaded an app from the Google Play Store, added a photo to Google Photos, or even logged in to your Google Account Even while searching on Google, your valuable content is safe. Google business accounts will not be affected.

Inactive accounts waiting for a settlement to occur

Ruth Critchley, vice president of product management at Google, went on record in May to explain the inactive account policy update. “If an account has not been used for a long period of time, it is more likely to be compromised,” Critchley said. The reasoning is that accounts that remain unused for long periods of time may not have been regularly security checked, likely will not have two-factor authentication activated, and insecure passwords may be used. “Our internal analysis shows that abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have 2-Step Verification set up than active accounts,” Critchley said. Because, statistically speaking, these inactive accounts are more vulnerable than others, the risk of compromise increases. As far as threat actors are concerned, a compromised Google account is like winning the lottery, providing access to email messages and documents that can be used to reset account passwords, steal identities, and generally be a launchpad for malicious activity. Can be used to act as.

What you need to do to protect your Gmail and Google Photos content from being deleted

As I reported in July, to protect your Gmail account, your Google Photos content, and anything else associated with your Google account, most people won’t need to do anything. If you only have one Google Account, and you’ve signed in to it in any way within the last two years, you’re safe. On the other hand, if you have multiple accounts, now is the time to check them and sign in to them. Make sure you do this at least once every 24 months and your account, and the content behind it, will be safe from deletion. If you can’t remember your account details, all is not lost. Use the Google account recovery process which requires a recovery email or telephone number. Use known addresses and numbers and chances are you’ll be fine. You will receive a verification code sent by email or SMS, and then when you try to log in with the wrong password you will have the opportunity to reset the password via the forgotten password route. Again, a code will be sent to you for verification.