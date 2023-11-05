Google Running an XRP Ledger (XRPL) Node? Experts present evidence – Times Tabloid

Within the XRP community, a recent wave of speculation suggests that Google may be running an XRP Ledger (XRPL) node. These claims can be traced back to Edo Farina (@edward_farina), CEO of Alpha Lions Academy and manager of the Alpha Husky Club, an NFT project on XRP XRPL.

In a recent post, Farina presented a screenshot Details of a register of computers operating XRPL nodes, including their XRPL versions and IP addresses.

The community’s attention was drawn to the revelation that one of these IP addresses was associated with Google LLC as an Internet Service Provider (ISP), indicating a possible connection. The discovery has raised curiosity and questions about Google’s possible involvement in XRPL.

Edo Farina suggested that Google might have joined Microsoft in running XRPL nodes. It is worth noting that Microsoft is already active in this area, operating an XRPL validation node through its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) offering. The mere possibility of Google entering this domain has generated significant speculation.

This speculation was not limited to Farina alone. Other notable figures in the XRP community, such as Emily (@_crypto_barbie) And wallstreetbulls (@w_thejazz)has hinted at the possibility of a Ripple-Google partnership with WallStreetBulles if the tech giant marks the beginning of a new era for XRP in the region.

Are Google and Ripple Partners?

We have to view this news carefully. The association of an IP address with Google LLC does not mean that Google itself is running an XRPL node. Several plausible explanations exist:

cloud services: The user might be using a hosting service or cloud platform provided by Google. These platforms enable users to deploy virtual machines and applications, which may lead to the association of IP addresses with Google LLC. Any suggested This is a possibility north of Farina.

VPN or proxy usage: It’s also possible that the person is routing their network traffic through Google servers via a virtual private network (VPN) or proxy. This practice is common for privacy and security reasons, making the IP address appear as if it is associated with Google.

Data Center Affiliation: The user may operate the XRPL node from a data center that leases IP addresses from Google LLC or is located within a facility connected to Google’s infrastructure. Data centers often have IP address ranges associated with their hosting provider.

For a partnership with a big company like Google, we would expect an announcement like Ripple’s recent announcement of its partnership with Uphold. Although the speculation is interesting, nothing is certain yet.

