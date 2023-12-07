Google reveals another benefit from training Gemini on its own chips

Google unveiled its much-awaited new AI model. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google on Wednesday unveiled its much-anticipated new artificial intelligence model Gemini, an impressive software that can solve math problems, understand images and audio and mimic human reasoning. But Gemini also revealed Google’s unique advantage over other AI players: Google trained it on its own in-house designed chips, not on highly coveted GPUs, which the rest of the industry is struggling to stockpile. Used to be.

As the AI ​​arms race heats up, GPUs, or graphics processing units, have become a powerful currency in Silicon Valley. This Scrum has transformed Nvidia, a company founded 30 years ago, known primarily for gaming, into a trillion dollar giant. In an effort to keep the AI ​​capabilities of a foreign rival at bay, the White House has banned chip exports to China.

But analysts say the tech giant’s AI lab, Google DeepMind, has trained its marquee AI models on custom silicon, giving big companies a huge advantage over upstarts, in an era where giants like Google and Microsoft are first. They have been under intense scrutiny for their market since. dominance.

Google’s compute hardware is so effective that it was able to produce the industry’s most cutting-edge models, apparently one-upping OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which was largely built using Nvidia GPUs. Google claims that Gemini outperforms OpenAI’s latest model GPT-4 in several key areas, including language understanding and the ability to generate code. Google said its TPUs allow the Gemini to run “significantly faster” than earlier, less-capable models.

“If Google is introducing a GPT-4 beating model trained and running on custom silicon, we believe it could be a sign that vertically integrated AI technology stacks from silicon to software are indeed the future, ” said Fred Havemeyer, head of US AI research. financial services firm Macquarie wrote in a note to clients. However, Havemeyer said Google is uniquely positioned to use custom chips like few others while increasing its “scale, budget and expertise.”

“Google showed that this is at least possible,” Havemeyer said. forbes, “We think it’s really interesting because right now the market is really constrained by access to GPUs”.

Big tech companies have been developing their own silicon for years in hopes of getting rid of their dependence on chip giants. Google has spent nearly a decade developing its own AI chips, called Tensor Processing Units, or TPUs. In addition to helping train Gemini, the company used them to help “read” the names of signs captured by its roving Street View cameras and develop protein-folding health technology for drug discovery Is. Amazon has also launched its own AI accelerator chips, called Trenium and Inferentia, and Facebook parent Meta announced its own chip, MTIA, earlier this year. Microsoft is also reportedly working on custom silicon, reportedly code-named Athena. Apple, which has long designed its own silicon, earlier this year unveiled a new chip called the R1, which powers the company’s Vision Pro headset.

Lisa Su, CEO of chip giant AMD, which has a small share of the GPU market, dismissed concerns that big tech customers could someday become competitors. “It’s natural,” she said forbes earlier this year. He said it’s understandable that companies would want to build their own components as they look for efficiencies in their operations, but he doubts that big tech companies can match the expertise AMD has built up over decades. “I think it’s unlikely that any of our customers are going to copy that entire ecosystem.”

Google’s new model has the potential to shake up the AI ​​landscape. The company is releasing three versions of the Gemini with different levels of sophistication. The most powerful version, a model that can analyze text and images called Gemini Ultra, will be released early next year. The smallest version, the Gemini Nano, will be used to power features on Google’s flagship Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. The mid-tier version, Gemini Pro, is now being used to power Bard, the company’s generative chatbot launched earlier this year. The bot initially received a lukewarm reception, giving incorrect answers during a promo video and wiping out $100 billion of Google parent Alphabet’s market value. Gemini may be Google’s best chance to topple OpenAI after a bout of instability last month, as CEO Sam Altman was ousted and reinstated within days.

Google also used the Gemini announcement to unveil the latest version of its custom chips, the TPU v5p, which Google will make available to external developers and companies to train their own AI. “This next-generation TPU will accelerate Gemini’s development and help developers and enterprise customers faster train generative AI models at scale,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai and DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis said in a blog post. This will help bring new products and capabilities to customers faster.”

Gemini is the result of a massive effort by Google to accelerate the shipping of AI products. Last November, the company ran into trouble when OpenAI released ChatGPT, a surprise hit that caught the public’s attention. The frenzy sparked “Code Red” inside Google and prompted co-founder Sergey Brin, who had been absent for a long time after leaving his day-to-day role at the company in 2019, to start coding again. In April, the company merged two of its previously notorious research labs, Google Brain and DeepMind, in an effort to speed up product development.

“These are the first models of the Gemini era and the first realization of the vision we envisioned when we formed Google DeepMind earlier this year,” Pichai said. “This new era of models represents one of the largest science and engineering efforts we have ever undertaken as a company.”