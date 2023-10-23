Google red-flags Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron's taxpayer-funded ads

With less than a week left before the Republican primary this May, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office launched a paid video ad campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking, featuring the gubernatorial candidate himself.

To be clear, the video was not the work of Cameron’s political campaign. Instead, it was part of a public outreach program run by the Commonwealth’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG). And the cost was underwritten not by volunteer donors, but by a $175,000 taxpayer-supported federal grant that the OAG received from the Justice Department in January.

Cameron was only able to use those taxpayers’ money because the ads were public service announcements, not political ads. But at least one important arbiter said the ads were actually political: Google.

According to internal communications shared with The Daily Beast, less than a month after the primary, Cameron’s office was informed that the ads were being “paused” after Google ruled that it was a political ad. Given and marked”.

Internal records, along with publicly available government spending information and online advertising data, indicate that this incident was not a one-off. Instead, The Daily Beast discovered a pattern in which publicity efforts paid for by Cameron’s state office appear to be in line with the political ambitions of the controversial rising GOP star.

When flagging the ads, YouTube – which is owned by Google – cited Cameron’s personal appearance in the video, so close to the election, as an indication that it was not simply a state government PSA. According to internal emails, Google said the video was actually a “political ad in the middle of a campaign,” which was obtained by a third party through an open records request and shared with The Daily Beast.

“Important note,” began an email update dated June 7, sent to Cameron’s office by an employee of the marketing firm Red7E, which had raised $107,425 to run a public awareness campaign, according to state spending records. . “On YouTube, we were just informed that the ads that were running were flagged for being considered political ads in the middle of the campaign, due to the fact that the Attorney General is in the video properties.”

The email said that “immediately, the ads have been paused and marked,” and recommended transferring pre-allocated funds to another component of the ad campaign.

“Please respond to this email to let us know if we are approved to move forward with this recommendation and so we can make necessary adjustments as quickly as possible,” the update concluded.

It is not clear from the record how or whether the office responded to the question. The full scope of the records includes later documents, such as the Red 7E slide deck from July, which summarizes the overall impact of the campaign, but it appears that the office did not provide any written evidence on the June 7 email when it completed the records request. Answer not included.

The Daily Beast sent a detailed comment request to OAG and Cameron’s campaign spokespeople, but did not receive a response.

Previous reporting by The Daily Beast and other outlets has revealed apparent conflicts of interest between political donors and Cameron’s official duties as AG – including criminal investigations, pending legal cases involving the state, and the allocation of millions of dollars to the state. A bizarre ongoing proposal is involved. Funding to help pharmaceutical companies develop an unproven and controversial psychedelic addiction treatment. The Daily Beast previously reported that Cameron appeared to have politicized the very dimensions of the office, citing OAG staffing and state recruitment data.

Obviously, efforts to prevent human trafficking are commendable, and the public record shows that Cameron has expressed a long-term commitment to this specific issue. But when it comes to promoting the issue, the facts indicate competing political motivations.

Anna Whites, a veteran Democratic political lawyer in Kentucky who frequently represents Democratic clients, called the paid promotions “concerning,” telling The Daily Beast that it appeared Cameron’s office violated state ethics rules. Have done.

“The focus of the ad was on the AG, making it appear as if he was using the advertising and grant budget to protect victims to further his own personal goals and for his own personal gain,” Whites said. “This is an ethical concern and I believe the Ethics Commission should review it.”

Whites, who once represented Breonna Taylor’s grand jurors in the effort to impeach Cameron, pointed to several statutes and advisory opinions to support that conclusion.

“9 KAR 1:025 Section 2 deals with conflicts of interest of public servants,” he explained, citing provisions that prohibit public servants from using their office to secure employment and for political campaigns. States restrict the use of resources. Other potential violations, he said, include a 2008 executive order — signed by former Democratic Gov. Steven Beshear, father of Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear — that has been confirmed by the Kentucky Ethics Commission and says government officials should The position cannot be used for personal purposes. advantage. Kentucky law also holds that public servants “may not use public office to obtain personal gain.”

The advertising material, he said, includes another important detail about the intention: its focus is on Cameron personally.

In 2021, OAG also used a six-figure DOJ grant to underwrite a trafficking awareness campaign called “Your Eyes Save Lives.” But Cameron, who was not publicly running for office at the time, did not appear in person in any of the four videos released as part of that effort, although he did lend his voice to a radio spot. Was. However, Cameron was a central figure in this year’s video.

Whites said the OAG has a dedicated Human Trafficking Division, the Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution.

“The employees of that office would be the people who should have appeared in the ad rather than the AG himself,” he said.

White allowed that it might be appropriate to run smug ads around high-risk events like the NCAA Tournament or the Kentucky Derby, even though the video featured Cameron while he was also a candidate. But OAG started the campaign a week after the derby and more than a month after the Final Four. In the absence of such a connection, the promotion may appear to be “specifically designed to promote the AG in the current race for new office,” Whites said.

Publicly available information appears to reinforce that notion, suggesting a pattern where paid promotion overlaps with politics.

Over the past three years, Cameron’s office has spent more than $316,000 on ads, according to Kentucky records. That’s an increase of more than $315,050 from the previous four years, when Cameron’s political rival and the state’s previous AG-current governor Andy Beshear reported spending a combined $500,000 on ads.

The majority of Cameron’s OAG outlay came from two DOJ grants, a $100,000 allocation in 2021, with a second $175,000 grant coming in January this year. But most of the spending maps out neatly on a political timeline, particularly the pivot to Cameron’s 2022 candidacy announcement, primary election and general.

For example, according to state spending data, nearly 80 percent of OAG’s 2022 advertising spend (about $40,000 of a total of $52,000) came shortly after Cameron announced his candidacy on May 11. Nearly every dollar went to Red 7E, a popular vendor for the Kentucky government.

A search of the Facebook ad library shows that Cameron’s office paid to promote four ads at that time. All four were removed for violating the platform’s disclaimer requirements for issue, election and political ads. (Google also removed the Cameroon campaign ad it ran in early May this year, but the content is no longer visible.) OAG did not run any more Facebook ads until a new human trafficking awareness campaign in late May, which She began campaigning about a week after Cameron won the nomination, Facebook data shows.

In its 2023 proposal for Red 7E, revealed by an open records response in late April, the office said it wanted the new promotions to reach a “statewide audience.” But due to limited funding, “most components” of the advertising campaign were seen in six regions, with only social media running across the state.

While Cameron’s campaign was also running on Facebook at the time, the data shows that OAG gained momentum after the political campaign was shut down. Between late April and early May, the campaign spent an estimated $5,000 or more on Facebook ads, but that spending tapered off after the primary and did not increase until this month. However, between May 25 and July 8, Cameron’s office spent nearly double the amount on its human trafficking advertisements.

At the time, Cameroon appeared to be in financial trouble. The primary nearly exhausted the campaign’s cash supply, with only the general election raising about $15,000 more. The campaign spent approximately $220,000 in media immediately before the primaries – including a $175,000 line item for ad placement – ​​but spent nothing on campaigning in the following month.

Cameron, who has legally used state resources for security and travel during his campaign, has seen airwaves of support from outside groups as both his fundraising and polling have declined over the summer.

In August, a super PAC aligned with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) began airing pro-Cameron ads in the state. The seven-figure effort was launched following a $3 million contribution to a super PAC from GOP megadonor Jeff Yass, who The Daily Beast reported was involved in a state-backed ag project to fund experimental corporate pharmaceutical development. There is a stake. The Republican National Committee also allocated nearly $90,000 to the Kentucky GOP in September, bringing its total investment this year to nearly half a million dollars.

Source: www.thedailybeast.com