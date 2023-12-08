Google recently launched Gemini, its own version of GPT-4 – but officials are refusing to answer a very important question

OpenAI’s ChatGPT was in the news this year. Now, Google’s own big language model is on the scene.

Google on Wednesday announced the launch of Gemini, a groundbreaking AI model described as its “most capable” yet.

Gemini comes in a suite of three sizes – each designed for specific tasks: Gemini Ultra, the “largest and most capable model”; Gemini Pro is meant to scale to a wide range of tasks; and the Gemini Nano, optimized for mobile use.

Google’s Gemini Pro outperformed OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, officials told CNBC. But he dodged the question of how it compares to GPT-4.

Gemini will be integrated into consumer-facing products, allowing powerful tools like Google’s Bard chatbot and a more engaging search generator experience.

Starting December 13, developers and enterprise customers will be able to utilize Gemini Pro’s capabilities through Google AI Studio and Cloud Vertex AI.

Beyond consumer use, Google envisions Gemini meeting a multifaceted range of business needs – transforming customer service interactions, providing smarter product recommendations and enabling companies to identify market trends with greater acuity.

Additionally, Gemini’s abilities extend to creative fields; It can facilitate content creation for marketing campaigns and blogging efforts and offer increased productivity through summary and streamlined code creation.

One of Gemini’s most impressive achievements is its Ultra model’s mastery of MMLU, which outperforms human experts in a variety of disciplines from philosophy to medicine.

“It was originally designed to be multimodal, meaning it can generalize and seamlessly understand different types of information, including text, code, audio, image, and video,” CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post Wednesday. , can operate and combine.” ,

Google has been tight-lipped regarding monetization of these advancements. Meanwhile, recent technology revelations include the TPU V5P chip, which is designed to strengthen the AI ​​model training infrastructure and increase performance at a more attractive price point than its predecessors.

