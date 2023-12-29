Google reaches preliminary settlement in high-stakes privacy suit

Alphabet Inc.’s Google subsidiary has temporarily settled allegations of misuse of user data. , [+] Avoiding a potentially revealing court case. The lawsuit originally sought $5 billion in damages, but terms of the settlement were not disclosed. getty images

Alphabet Inc’s Google subsidiary has temporarily settled allegations of misuse of user data, avoiding a potentially revealing court case. The lawsuit originally sought $5 billion in damages, but terms of the settlement were not disclosed. This news was first published by Reuters.

According to court documents, the search giant agreed to resolve claims that, despite promises of privacy, it tracked users’ Internet activity in what they believed to be incognito mode. Consumers argued that they were shadowed by Google even when using the allegedly secret ‘Incognito’ mode on Chrome, raising concerns over the sanctity of online privacy. The company tried several times to have the case dismissed in court, but failed.

The settlement, announced ahead of the pending trial date of February 5, 2024, halts progress on a class-action suit that had sought payment of at least $5 billion in damages. The terms of the agreement reached through a private arbitration process are not yet public, but will be disclosed when it is submitted for court approval by the end of February 2024.

While lawyers for the plaintiffs and Google refrained from commenting on the settlement, the crux of the legal challenge has put Google’s transparency under scrutiny.

The case hinges on the notion that Google’s analytics and ad-targeting mechanisms continue to steal personal data regardless of user privacy settings, converting virtually anonymous browsers into valuable data points.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ ruling in August 2023 against Google’s effort to dismiss the case underlined the pitfalls of consent and disclosure in digital privacy. Rogers highlighted potentially misleading assurances given by Google to its users regarding data collection in privacy mode.

The lawsuit, initially filed in 2020, represents users nationwide since June 2016 and calls for punitive damages based on federal wiretapping and alleged violations of California privacy laws.

With digital privacy issues at the forefront of the consumer protection debate, the Brown et al v. Google LLC et al case reflects the growing discord between user expectations and the realities of online data management by industry leaders.

The lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California is case number 20-03664.