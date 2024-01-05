Google raises bid to nix cookies with new test

Google’s years-long bid to remake the world of online tracking and ad-targeting began in earnest on Thursday, as the search giant began a short test of restricting cookies in Chrome. The effort will only affect 1 percent of Chrome users, but by the end of the year, the company plans to eliminate cookies for everyone who uses the web browser.

The company has been promoting this initiative as a privacy measure for years, and it’s hard to overestimate the impact of this approach. Cookies, pieces of code or data that track people’s activities on the Internet, are the functional core of online ad targeting, and the project targets third-party cookies. In layman’s terms, this means brands will no longer be able to track consumers’ online activities, leaving them unable to provide personalized advertising, promotions, and product recommendations. Bringing this to Chrome, the leading web browser that claims more than half the world’s Internet traffic, marks a major change in the online advertising business.

“While it’s a small percentage for now, the erasure of cookies and the unreliability of third-party data is only going to increase as the months go by,” Manu Mathew, digital marketing expert and CEO of Kohora, told WWD. “Privacy concerns will increase.” ,

Not that Google intends to leave ad partners alone. Early on, the tech giant worked on a cookie-alternative called FloC, which grouped users with comparable interests. However, this framework came under intense criticism for not being much better than cookies, and the company abandoned it last year in favor of the Topics API for its privacy sandbox. One of many options being explored, it’s basically another take on interest-based advertising, but set up in a different way.

Topics works with participating sites to identify a user’s five interests, then randomly chooses three topics based on the person’s online activity for a limited time – such as “fashion,” “fitness” and “Travel and Transport”. The local browser, not Google servers, stores those topics temporarily, then eventually deletes them. The system does not track sensitive categories like gender or race, and if the person uses Chrome, the browser will provide access to the topics, so users can view or delete them manually. The project started with more than 300 topics, but Google plans to expand it to thousands over time.

So far, the alternatives haven’t eased concerns, perhaps especially for platforms, brands and advertising firms still dealing with the hangover from that other big blow to their businesses: Apple’s App Tracking Transparency update, iOS 14.5 Features That Made a Stir Everything from Poshmark, a publicly traded company at the time that was eventually sold to South Korea’s Naver Corporation, to Meta’s Facebook empire.

Online marketing experts like Matthews see the Google test as a red flag that potentially validates his company’s commitment to helping brands secure first-party consumer data. In July, Kohora introduced a new offer for customers with the brand’s owned customer network. Think of them as closed social media platforms that are owned by brands, not Big Tech, that are powered by user-generated content. This would be a more direct way to understand customers, and therefore more valuable.

Naturally, he urges brands to explore ownership of their own media and channels. But ultimately, it’s about freedom — or figuring out how to reach consumers, relying less on Google or other major tech platforms.

Matthew believes that “fashion and beauty brands need to reevaluate where and how they get the data that allows them to target ads and personalize offers.”

Source: wwd.com