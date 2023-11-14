Google pays Apple 36% of its Safari browser search ad revenue

It turns out that Google pays Apple 36% of the revenue generated from search advertising through the Safari browser.

The revelation came from Google’s own economics expert, University of Chicago professor Kevin Murphy, during his testimony in the Justice Department’s antitrust trial, Bloomberg reports. Google’s lead litigator, John Schmidtlein, became “visibly irate” when Murphy revealed the percentage.

This substantial percentage of revenue confirms that parent company Alphabet is willing to pay a high price to ensure the Safari browser remains with Google as the default search engine. Antitrust proceedings have already revealed that the company pays $18 billion a year to become the default search engine on Apple devices. We now know that Apple also gets a share of the advertising revenue from this browser deal.

Google knew this could happen and tried to prevent the disclosure of the public information in a court filing last week. The filing argued that, “Further disclosure of the exact terms of the ISA [Information Services Agreement] “Would unduly weaken Google’s competitive position with respect to both competitors and other counterparties.”

Such information, whether made public or not, makes it more difficult for Google to argue that it is the default search engine because it is the most popular/best choice. If that’s really the case, why spend billions and gift such a huge chunk of advertising revenue to Apple as the default option?

