Google, Nvidia back AI startup to help deal with chip shortage

(Bloomberg) — Nvidia Corp. and a Google Venture Fund have joined forces in an early round of funding for a startup that helps developers get more computing power from specialized processors used to train AI. , which potentially alleviates a major bottleneck for the growing sector.

CentML, which makes software to help machine learning systems work more efficiently, raised $27 million from investors including Google’s gradient ventures and radical ventures. Deloitte Ventures and Thomson Reuters Ventures also participated in the financing, the startup said in a statement.

The Toronto-headquartered startup aims to address one of the biggest hurdles in AI development, the lack of graphics processor units from Nvidia and its rivals that process the massive amounts of data needed to train and run AI systems. Analysts predict supply may remain tight through 2024 as prices skyrocket.

Big-name backers are betting on young companies like CentML to find innovative ways around those obstacles.

CentML was founded last year by Gennady Pekhimenko, who received a PhD in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University and is now an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Toronto. Pekhimenko and three others created software to help predict the time it will take to process tasks using different types of hardware. It monitors systems to pinpoint areas of under-utilization – analyzing costs, power consumption and emissions – then automatically distributes tasks to optimize and speed them up.

This in turn will help maximize chip utilization and reduce costs. CentML, citing its research, said that the average GPU usage across the market is around 30%. Pekhimenko, the startup’s chief executive, said its technology can speed up systems “up to 8 times, which has a profound impact on our customers.”

His startup is now planning to open an office in Silicon Valley to attract talent. Pekhimenko aims to double the size of his workforce, which now stands at about 30, over the next 12 months.

“The size of AI models has grown 10-fold annually over the past decade, and the gap between compute and model size is growing,” he said in an interview. “There is a desperation for computation, and chip makers can’t supply it fast enough.”

Investment in AI is increasing globally. The value of funding for AI companies increased 27% globally in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, according to PitchBook data compiled for Bloomberg. This is even as total deals for startups worldwide fell 31% from a year ago to $73 billion.

