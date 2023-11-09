by Fu Yun Chi

LUXEMBOURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platform and TikTok won support from Europe’s top court on Thursday in their fight against an Austrian law that requires them to remove hate speech or face fines of up to $10.69 million. Will have to face.

The Austrian law, which came into effect in 2021 and forces Big Tech to publish regular reports of illegal content, comes amid growing concerns about hate posts around the world.

The European Union recently adopted new rules called the Digital Services Act (DSA), which require large online platforms to do more to tackle illegal and harmful online content or face fines of up to 6% of their annual turnover. it occurs.

Google, Meta and TikTok challenged the Austrian law in an Austrian court, saying it contradicts an EU rule, which says online service providers are only subject to the rules of the country where they are established, while countries in which They provide service, they should be subject to it. Avoid enforcing their laws.

The three companies, which have their European headquarters in Ireland, say they should be subject only to Irish regulations. The Austrian court subsequently sought advice from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which sided with the companies.

“A Member State may not subject a communications platform provider established in another Member State to a general and abstract obligation,” the judges said.

“Such a national approach is contrary to EU law, which ensures the free movement of information society services through the principle of control in the Member State of origin of the service concerned,” he said.

Google welcomed the decision.

A Google spokesperson said, “We are pleased by today’s decision which reaffirms the importance of the EU country of origin principle. We will study the decision and continue to invest in the trust and security of our users across our platforms “

Meta and TikTok did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

Thursday’s decision cannot be appealed.

The case is C-376/22 – Google Ireland et al. ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Reporting by Fu Yun Chi)

Source: finance.yahoo.com