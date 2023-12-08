Google makes its eSignature tool available to all Docs and Drive users

Small businesses and start-ups can now benefit from eSign software capabilities thanks to a new extension to Google Workspace.

The office software provider is looking to take on DocuSign with the rollout of its eSignature tool in Google Docs and Drive for Google Workspace personal users.

This news is an extension of the initial e-signature launch in August 2023, and now means all Google Workspace customers can access the tool.

The Google Workspace update blog post states, “Built directly into Google Docs, e-Signatures make it easy for solo entrepreneurs and small businesses to request signatures, keep track of contracts like customer contracts, vendor contracts, stakeholder sign-offs, and more.” Makes it easier to manage.”

With the tool, customers will be able to set up signature fields directly in Google Docs to complete and request digital signatures for important documents like contracts.

The company says Google Workspace users will also be able to request signatures from non-Google users, giving the feature a further boost as it looks to eliminate the need for other eSign software.

Elsewhere, the service has been expanded to include a number of new features including Audit Trail, which will automatically include audit trail reports on all completed contracts.

Users will also be able to request a signature from multiple users, even if some of them do not have a Gmail address, and will also be able to initiate an e-signature on PDF files stored in Drive.

The company also noted that it is working on even more features for e-signatures to launch in the near future, including the ability to easily reuse a PDF file as contract templates and custom text fields. Includes capability that will ask signers to add relevant information (e.g. job title, email address) to the contract.

