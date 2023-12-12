Google loses antitrust court battle with makers of Fortnite video game

The rules could be rewritten in a case where Google violated antitrust laws by charging Epic Games and other developers fees and limiting competition on its Play mobile app store, a jury ruled Monday. How thousands of businesses make money on Google’s smartphone operating system. , Android.

After deliberating for a little more than three hours, a nine-member federal jury sided with Epic Games on all 11 questions in a month-long trial, the latest turn in a three-year legal battle.

A jury in San Francisco found that Epic, the maker of the hit game Fortnite, proved that Google maintained a monopoly in the smartphone app store market and engaged in anti-competitive conduct that harmed the videogame maker.

Google may be forced to make changes to its Play Store rules that would allow other companies to offer competing app stores and make it easier for developers to avoid cuts from in-app purchases.

Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California will decide next year on the measures needed to address Google’s conduct. Google said it would appeal the decision.

Throughout the lawsuit, Google’s lawyers and executives had argued that it competed against Apple’s App Store, which is more popular in the United States, making it impossible to operate an Android monopoly.

The decision capped Epic’s years-long quest to weaken Google and Apple’s power over the mobile app ecosystem, and it came two years after Epic mostly lost a similar case against Apple — a decision that Both sides are trying to appeal against the US Supreme Court. That decision was decided by a judge.

In pursuing the case against Google, filed in 2020, Epic had sought to keep a greater share of the revenue generated from in-app purchases and offer an app store that would compete with Play on the Android operating system.

Google was fighting Epic’s claims at the same time it was defending itself in another antitrust lawsuit in Washington, DC. The Justice Department and dozens of states have accused the company of illegally maintaining a search and advertising monopoly in a landmark antitrust case. Reshape the technical power when the decision is taken next year.

On the Play Store, Google charges app makers a 15 percent fee for customer payments for app subscriptions and up to 30 percent for purchases made within popular apps downloaded from the store. Google says 99 percent of developers are eligible for a 15 percent or less fee on in-app purchases.

Google plans to appeal the decision and will “continue to defend the Android business model,” Wilson White, Google’s vice president of government affairs, said in a statement. He said the testing “has made clear that we compete strongly with Apple and its App Store, as well as the App Store on Android devices and gaming consoles.”

Epic said in a blog post that the ruling was “a victory for all app developers and consumers around the world” and “proved that Google’s App Store practices are illegal and that they lead to excessive charging, stifling competition, and stifling innovation.” abuse their monopoly.”

Epic chief executive Tim Sweeney announced “Free Fortnite!” Posted. After the decision on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Epic provoked a battle with Google by allowing customers to make in-app purchases directly from Epic, bypassing Google and violating its rules. Google immediately banned Fortnite, and Epic responded by filing a lawsuit.

The jury found that Google violated antitrust laws in two markets, the Android Play Store and Android’s in-app billing system. It also found that Google knowingly maintained monopoly power, allowing it to impose unreasonable restrictions on the ability of other market players to compete.

The jury took issue with Google’s efforts to pay large developers to continue using the Play Store in an initiative called Project Hug. Epic’s lawyers characterized the effort as a “bribe” to major app makers, which Google rejected.

“Such a clear ruling will make it very difficult for Google to defeat it in post-trial briefings and on appeal,” Paul Swanson, an antitrust lawyer at the firm Holland & Hard, said in an interview. He said the district court process could be completed in a few months, and Google’s appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit could take 12 to 18 months.

The jury also faulted Google’s agreements with Android phone makers like Samsung, which force them to pre-install Google apps on their devices and establish other rules they must follow.

During the trial, Epic’s lawyers said Google deleted some internal chat messages that may have been relevant to the case, undermining the search companies’ credibility, Mr. Swanson said.

“Google’s concern was that a jury would look at all the issues they had investigated for several weeks and look at it like ‘Can I even trust Google?’ “” Mr. Swanson said. “The harsh truth is that Google ultimately had to face its consumers in court.”

