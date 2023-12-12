Google loses antitrust case over Android App Store brought by Fortnite creator

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court jury has decided that Google’s Android App Store is protected by anti-competitive barriers that have harmed smartphone consumers and software developers, a key pillar of a technology empire. There is a shock.

The unanimous verdict came on Monday after just three hours of deliberations following a four-week trial revolving around a lucrative payment system within Google’s Play Store. The Store is the main place where millions of people around the world download and install apps that run on smartphones powered by Google’s Android software.

Epic Games, maker of the popular Fortnite video game, filed a lawsuit against Google three years ago, accusing the Internet search giant of using its Play Store to protect itself from competition in order to protect a billion-dollar gold mine. Misusing power. dollars annually. Like Apple does for its iPhone App Store, Google collects a 15% to 30% commission on digital transactions completed within apps.

Apple won the case that Epic brought against the iPhone App Store. But the 2021 lawsuit was decided by a federal judge in a ruling that is subject to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

The nine-person jury in the Play Store case clearly saw things through a different lens, even though Google technically allows Android apps to be downloaded from different stores — an option that Apple restricts on the iPhone. .

Just before the Play Store trial began, Google tried to avoid having the outcome determined by a jury, but its request was rejected by US District Judge James Donato. Now it will be up to Donato to decide what steps Google needs to take to reduce its illegal behavior in the Play Store. The judge indicated that he would hear the issue during the second week of January.

After the verdict was read, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney smiled sheepishly and slapped his lawyers on the back and even shook the hand of a Google lawyer, whom he thanked for his professionalism during the proceedings.

“Victory over Google!” The platform was formerly known as Twitter, Sweeney wrote in a post on X. In a company post, Epic called the decision “a win for all app developers and consumers around the world.”

Google plans to appeal the decision, according to a statement from Wilson White, the company’s vice president of government affairs and public policy.

“Android and Google Play offer more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform,” White said.

Depending on how the judge enforces the jury’s verdict, Google could lose billions of dollars in annual profits generated from its Play Store commissions. The company’s main source of revenue – digital advertising mostly tied to its search engine, Gmail and other services – will not be directly affected by the outcome of the trial.

The jury reached its verdict after hearing two hours of closing arguments from attorneys on opposing sides of the case.

Famous lawyer Gary Bornstein has portrayed Google as a ruthless bully that implements “bribe and block” tactics to discourage competition against its Play Store for Android apps. Google lawyer Jonathan Kravis attacked Epic as a self-interested game maker that is trying to use the courts to save itself money, while undermining an ecosystem that has helped Apple and That has given rise to billions of Android smartphones to compete against the iPhone.

Most of the lawyers’ dueling arguments were based on the testimony of witnesses who came to court during the trial.

Key witnesses included Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who sometimes looked like a professor explaining complex subjects by standing behind a lectern due to a health problem, and Sweeney, who described himself as being on a mission to defeat a greedy tech giant. Was portrayed as a video game lover. ,

In his closing argument for Epic, Bornstein criticized Google for exploiting its power over Android software in a way that “has led to higher prices for developers and consumers, while also reducing innovation and quality. “

Google has staunchly defended the commissions to recoup the more than $40 billion it spent building Android software, which it has been paying manufacturers since 2007 to compete against the iPhone.

“Android phones can’t compete with the iPhone without a great app store,” Kravis said in his closing argument. “Competition among app stores is linked to competition among phones.”

But Bornstein scoffed at the notion of Google and Android competing against Apple and its incompatible iPhone software system. “Apple is not the ‘get out of jail free’ card that Google wants,” Bornstein told the jury.

Google also pointed to rival Android app stores, such as the ones Samsung installs on its popular smartphones, as evidence of a free market. Combined with rival app stores pre-installed on devices made by other companies, more than 60% of Android phones provide alternative outlets for Android apps.

However, Epic presented evidence supporting the notion that Google welcomes competition as a sideshow, including paying hundreds of billions of dollars to discourage companies like game maker Activision Blizzard from opening rival app stores. Is. In addition to making these payments, Bornstein also urged the jury to consider Google’s “scare screens,” which warn consumers about potential security risks if they attempt to download Android apps from certain alternatives to the Play Store. Is.

“These are classic anti-competitive strategies used by dominant companies to protect their monopolies,” Bornstein said.

Google’s empire could be further weakened by another major antitrust lawsuit in Washington, which will be decided by a federal judge after hearing closing arguments in May. That test has highlighted Google’s cozy relationship with Apple in online search, the technology that turned Google into a household word a few years after two former Stanford University graduate students started the company in a Silicon Valley garage in 1998. .

Source: www.nbcnews.com