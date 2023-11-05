cnn-

Alphabet’s Google has canceled a development deal to build $15 billion of homes, offices and retail space in California’s Silicon Valley.

Google and Australian developer Lendlease have “mutually agreed” on the decision to end its San Francisco Bay project for four master-planned districts in the cities of San Jose, Sunnyvale and Mountain View, Lendlease announced on Friday.

“The decision to terminate these agreements came after Google conducted a comprehensive review of its real estate investments, and it was decided by both organizations that the existing agreements are no longer mutually beneficial given current market conditions,” Lendlease said in a statement. are not beneficial.”

Google did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. On Friday, Alexa Arena, Google’s senior development director, told the Wall Street Journal that the company may bring in other developers or capital partners in these efforts.

“As we have shared before, we are optimizing our real estate investments in the Bay Area, and part of that work is considering various options to advance our development projects and meet our housing commitment. It is,” Arena said, according to the Journal. “We appreciate the work done by Lendlease and the team to get us to this point.”

Lendlease was expected to begin construction on the project during its 2026 financial year, the company said.

The announcement comes amid a period of deep cost cuts and layoffs for Google and at a time when commercial real estate is faltering.

Friday’s announcement is also the latest in a series of setbacks for the tech giant’s large-scale community investments and adds uncertainty to Google’s much-touted plans to help address the affordability crisis in the tech-rich Bay Area.

In June 2019, Google pledged $1 billion to help develop more affordable housing in the increasingly inaccessible area.

At the time, Google said it would repurpose at least $750 million of its land for at least 15,000 new homes priced for various income levels and in developer incentive funds to build 5,000 affordable housing units. Will invest 250 million dollars.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post in June 2019, “Our goal is to help communities succeed over the long term, and to ensure everyone has access to opportunity, no matter where they work in tech. Do it or not.”

A month later, Google partnered with Lendlease to redevelop its land holdings for a 10 to 15-year project worth $15 billion.

Earlier this year, Google said 12,900 residences had been approved in Mountain View and San Jose, and more than 3,800 affordable modular homes and other affordable units were under construction.

“We’ve made steady progress, but it hasn’t been without challenges,” Scott Foster, Google’s vice president of real estate and workplace services, wrote in a blog post. “And while we expect recessions and other boom periods to end, we are committed to working with local governments and organizations to meet the growing need for housing in our communities.”

The announcement comes at a tumultuous time for Alphabet and other tech companies, which have cut thousands of jobs after massive growth during the pandemic.

Alphabet, which added 50,000 jobs over the past two years, announced in January that it would cut 12,000 jobs, affecting about 6% of its workforce. The company, which has pushed for sweeping cost-cutting efforts, laid off hundreds more employees in September.

Although the U.S. economy has remained remarkably resilient following the COVID-19 pandemic and despite wars abroad, high inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the commercial real estate industry remains in a very volatile state.

Office and retail property valuations have declined as the pandemic has reduced occupancy rates and changed where people work and how they shop. The Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation by raising interest rates have also hurt the credit-dependent industry.

Regional banking stress exacerbated those problems. Loans to commercial real estate developers and managers largely come from small and medium-sized banks, where the pressure on liquidity has been most severe. According to economists at Goldman Sachs, about 80% of all bank loans for commercial properties come from regional banks.

