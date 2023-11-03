Google, Lendlease close deals for San Francisco Bay projects

(Bloomberg) — Alphabet Inc.’s Google and property developer Lendlease Group have ended a deal to build four projects in the San Francisco Bay Area as the technology firm reviews its real estate footprint.

According to a statement Thursday, Lendlease said she will be compensated for her work during the planning process for the projects located in San Jose, Sunnyvale and Mountain View.

“The decision to terminate these agreements follows a comprehensive review by Google of its real estate investments and a determination by both organizations that the existing agreements are no longer mutually beneficial given current market conditions,” Sydney-based Lendlease said in the statement. Are not.”

The projects will total more than 15 million square feet (1.4 million square metres) of office, residential, retail, hospitality and community development space. The projects were also set to bring more housing to California’s tight housing market.

According to a spokesperson, Google still plans to work with developers and capital partners to move projects forward.

“As we have shared before, we are optimizing our real estate investments in the Bay Area, and part of that work is considering various options to advance our development projects and meet our housing commitment. Alexa Arena, a senior director of development at Google, said in an emailed statement.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said he is confident Google will move forward with its planned 80-acre mega-development in his city.

“This news does not change Google’s commitment to San Jose or their timeline,” he said. “It simply gives them the flexibility they need to engage the best possible developers on a project to build 4,000 new homes in our thriving city.”

