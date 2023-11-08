Google-led App Defense Alliance joins Linux Foundation, joined by Meta and Microsoft TechCrunch

The App Defense Alliance (ADA), an initiative founded by Google in 2019 to combat malicious Android apps infiltrating the Play App Store, has joined the Joint Development Foundation (JDF), a Linux Foundation project that develops technical specifications. Focused on helping organizations that work on. , standards, and related efforts.

The App Defense Alliance, in fact, has already expanded beyond its original Android malware detection roots to include areas like malware mitigation, mobile app security assessment (MASA), and cloud app security assessment (CASA). And while its founding members included mobile security companies like ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium, it has added new members over the years, including Trend Micro and McAfee.

Today’s news effectively sees the ADA fold into an independent foundation, a move designed to open up appeals to other big tech companies like Facebook’s parent company Meta and Microsoft, both of which now sit on the ADA’s steering committee. are joining. According to a joint statement today, the ultimate goal is to “improve app security” by promoting “collaborative implementation of industry standards.”

But more than that, security best practices extend across all platforms, which is why moving to a more neutral home makes sense as ADA slowly moves away from its original guise as an Android-specific security initiative. .

“The move of the App Defense Alliance to the Joint Development Foundation reflects our dedication to open collaboration and innovation in the field of app security,” Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, said in the statement. “By uniting technology leaders and fostering an open ecosystem of cross-platform requirements, our goal is to unlock new dimensions of performance and security for the benefit of our community.”

Source: techcrunch.com