Google launches upgrade to AI chatbot Bard across the UK

Google has launched an upgrade to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard, in the UK as part of the global roll-out of its next-generation model designed to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The US tech giant and its London-based DeepMind division unveiled its long-promised new foundation model, Gemini, at Bard earlier this month across the US and more than 170 countries, but initially delayed the UK launch Was.

It will be available now on Bard in the UK, with other countries and languages ​​to follow “in the near future”.

Google’s Gemini model was launched in the US and other countries earlier this month (Google/PA)

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and Alphabet, described Gemini as his “most capable” generative AI model to date and the biggest upgrade to Bard since its launch earlier this year.

It will initially power text-based prompts, but Google said Gemini will be expanded in the coming months to become “multi-modal,” meaning it can handle different types of information across words, pictures, video, and sound. And will be able to combine.

Debbie Weinstein, managing director and vice president of Google UK, said: “From Shakespeare’s sonnets to Bowie’s ballads, the UK has a long and rich history of artistic and creative achievement; And the superior capabilities of Bard, powered by Gemini Pro, will supercharge that imagination.

“I can’t wait to see the results of combining the UK’s brightest minds and Bard’s limitless possibilities.”

This comes as rapid progress in AI follows the latest release of ChatGPIT in March, with Google also following suit amid a wave of next-generation generic AI models that experts predict will be much more Will be advanced.

Google claims that Gemini is the first AI model to beat “human experts” in its intelligence tests.

The company confirmed at its launch earlier this month that it was giving the UK AI Safety Institute – unveiled at the government’s recent AI Summit – access to its most powerful AI models.

Google has improved Gemini Pro – one of three tiers of the model – to make it more capable in areas such as understanding, summarizing, reasoning, coding and planning.

It is also working hard to further enhance its capabilities for future versions, including advancements in planning and memory and providing better feedback.

Gemini will also be built into its Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, powering new features like “Summaries” in its Recorder app, as well as “Smart Reply” in the Google Keyboard starting with WhatsApp messaging.

According to the group, this model will also be available in more products and services “in the coming months”, such as search, ads, Chrome and Duet AI, Google’s AI-powered cloud assistant.

The group said it would build safeguards while working “collaboratively” with governments and experts to help address the growing risks from AI.

According to the group, Gemini is the result of a “massive” collaborative effort between teams across Google, including DeepMind and Google Research.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com