Google launches first-of-its-kind advanced geothermal project

Google has announced that its innovative geothermal plant in Nevada is now operational and connected to the grid, marking the beginning of an approach that could unlock clean, always-on geothermal energy across much larger locations. Makes promises.

Where most geothermal projects need to find areas where highly fractured, highly permeable hot rocks are easy to access, the Nevada plant, built in partnership with Fervo, aims to prove out technology borrowed from the oil and gas industry. There is a pilot for.

As we wrote when Fervo announced its test results in July, the idea is to do for geothermal what fracking did for oil and gas, opening up resources that would otherwise be inaccessible. The company does this by drilling horizontally into deep rock, then injecting pressurized fluids to fracture the rock, creating the kind of fractured, permeable rock you need to harvest geothermal heat energy. Is required.

The Nevada project uses a pair of long, horizontal pipes deep underground, with a block of pressure-fractured rock between them.

Google

Fervo says it’s a technology that can help get a lot more out of existing resources, and it reduces one of the biggest risks in geothermal energy: the risk of drilling into underground resources and finding it. Feeling that they are not usable.

The Nevada plant produces 3.4 megawatts of energy continuously, bringing water at temperatures up to 191 °C (376 °F) from a 3,250-foot-long (990 m) horizontal bore some 8,000 feet (2,440 m) below the surface. ,

Google Geothermal Project in Nevada

Google originally saw the project as a way to do two things. First, to advance our progress toward our stated goal of operating entirely on clean energy by 2030. And second, as a way to give Farvo a commercial head start – a proof of concept it can use to accelerate the uptake of advanced geothermal.

And perhaps it has made an impressive start to the second goal. In September, Farvo launched another, much larger project in Utah. The Cape Station project, scheduled for grid connection in 2026 and full-scale power generation by 2028, speeds things up considerably. It aims to produce around 400 MW of energy round the clock.

The US DOE estimates that geothermal could expand from its very modest beginnings to provide up to 120 GW of clean energy by 2050—that would be about 16% of the country’s projected energy needs, a super-convenient, super- Will be delivered in reliable fashion. It is not dependent on weather and daily cycles like wind and solar. Fervo says that as it expands, it hopes to bring pricing down to the point where even the deeper Hot Rock resources will become exploitable.

This technology promises to open up huge opportunities for this 24/7, ultra-reliable form of green energy

Google

And then there are other companies like Quais, whose goal is to make geothermal energy available and affordable from almost anywhere on Earth by using fusion-derived particle beam technology to drill holes deeper than any in history.

It’s an exciting time for geothermal – and indeed, all forms of clean energy – as the world mobilizes new and emerging technologies to clean up its act. It almost makes you think that we can get there, and we’ll have a relatively habitable planet to leave to our great-grandchildren.

Source: Google

Source: newatlas.com