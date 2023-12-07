In an effort to unseat OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google says its new AI Gemini can reason better than its existing rivals.

Google takes its next leap artificial intelligence (AI) on Wednesday with the launch of Project Gemini, an AI model trained to behave human-like, that is likely to intensify the debate about the potential promise and dangers of the technology.

The rollout will unfold in phases, with less sophisticated versions of Gemini called “Nano” and “Pro” immediately joining Google’s AI-powered chatbot Bard and its Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

With the help of Gemini, Google promises that Bard will become more intuitive and better at tasks that involve planning.

According to Google, on the Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini will be able to instantly summarize recordings made on the device and provide automatic replies on messaging services starting with WhatsApp.

Gemini’s biggest advancement won’t come until early next year when its Ultra model will be used to launch “Bard Advanced,” a juiced-up version of the chatbot that will initially be offered only to a test audience.

At first, it will work only in English around the world, although Google executives assured reporters during a briefing that the technology would have no problem eventually diversifying into other languages.

Based on a Gemini demonstration to a group of journalists, Google’s “Bard Advanced” may be capable of unprecedented AI multitasking by simultaneously recognizing and understanding presentations involving text, photos and video.

Gemini will also eventually be incorporated into Google’s flagship search engine, although the timing of that change has not yet been made clear.

‘A new era’ for Google

“This is an important milestone in the evolution of AI, and the beginning of a new era for us at Google,” said Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, the AI ​​division behind Gemini. Google prevailed over other bidders, including Facebook’s parent Meta, to acquire London-based DeepMind nearly a decade ago, and has since merged it with its “Brains” division to focus on development of Gemini.

The technology’s problem-solving skills are being touted by Google as particularly adept in mathematics and physics, raising hopes among AI optimists that it could lead to scientific breakthroughs that improve humans’ lives.

But an opposing side of the AI ​​debate is concerned that the technology is ultimately eclipsing human intelligence, resulting in the loss of millions of jobs and perhaps even more destructive behavior, such as increasing misinformation or developing nuclear weapons. Triggering the deployment of.

“We’re doing this boldly and responsibly,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post. “This means being ambitious in our research and pursuing capabilities that will deliver huge benefits to people and society while building safeguards and working closely with governments and experts to address the risks as AI becomes more capable. Will work.”

Enthusiasm is likely to increase with the arrival of Gemini AI competition It has been growing over the past year with San Francisco startup OpenAI and longtime industry rival Microsoft.

Backed by Microsoft’s financial strength and computing power, OpenAI was already developing its most advanced AI model, GPT-4, when it released the free ChatGPT tool late last year. That AI-fueled chatbot achieved global fame, boosting the commercial promise of generic AI and putting pressure on Google to oust Bard in response.

Just as Bard was arriving on the scene, OpenAI released GPT-4 in March and has since been building new capabilities for consumers and business customers, including a feature unveiled in November that lets chatbots interpret images. Enables to analyze. It is competing for business against other rival AI startups such as Anthropic and even its partner Microsoft, which has exclusive rights to OpenAI’s technology in exchange for billions of dollars poured into the startup.

The alliance so far has been a boon for Microsoft, which has seen its market value rise by more than 50 percent so far this year, largely due to investors’ belief that AI will become a goldmine for the tech industry. . Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet, is also riding the wave and has seen its market value rise by more than $500 billion (€460 billion), or about 45 percent, so far this year. Despite fears over Gemini in recent months, Alphabet’s stock fell slightly in trading Wednesday.

Microsoft’s deeper involvement in OpenAI over the past year, coupled with OpenAI’s more aggressive efforts to commercialize its products, has raised concerns that the nonprofit has deviated from its core mission of protecting humanity as technology advances. .

Those concerns grew last month when OpenAI’s board abruptly fired CEO Sam Altman in a dispute involving undisclosed trust issues. Following a backlash that threatened to destroy the company and resulted in a mass exodus of AI engineering talent to Microsoft, OpenAI brought back Altman as CEO and reshuffled its board.

With Gemini coming out, OpenAI may try to prove itself that its technology is smarter than Google’s.

“I’m amazed at what it’s capable of doing,” Eli Collins, vice president of product at Google DeepMind, said of Gemini.

In a virtual press conference, Google declined to share Gemini’s parameter count — one but not the only measure of a model’s complexity.

A white paper released Wednesday outlined the most capable version of Gemini that outperforms GPT-4 on multiple-choice exams, grade-school math and other benchmarks, but requires AI models to acquire higher-level reasoning skills. The ongoing struggles were acknowledged.

Some computer scientists see limits to how much can be done with large language models, which work by repeatedly predicting the next word in a sentence and are prone to making errors known as fallacies. .

“We’ve made a lot of progress in factability with Gemini. So Gemini is our best model in this regard. But I would say it’s still an unsolved research problem,” Collins said.

