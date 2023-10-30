Google issues warning to Pixel users over Android 14 media bug

Google Pixel 7 is one of the phones listed facing Android 14 storage bug (Photo by Thomas). , [+] Urben/AFP) (Photo by Thomas Urben/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Google has confirmed that it is aware of an Android 14 bug that is causing storage issues on some Pixel phones. It is now warning users to avoid setting up multiple accounts on a single device.

After updating to Android 14 a few weeks ago, some Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 Pro users noticed that they no longer had access to their local files, or their devices were stuck in a boot loop and experiencing crashes.

A Pixel 6 Pro user posting on Google’s support forum said they are unable to take photos or install apps. 573 people said they had the same issue, with some claiming their internal memory dropped from 128GB to 4GB. Another said that accessing the storage option in the Settings app caused their Pixel phone to crash.

A popular post on Reddit details similar problems after an OS update. As users have reported – and Google has now confirmed – this issue appears to be related to people using multiple user profiles on a single device. This likely affects the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 Pro. But there have been reports that Pixel 7, 7a, and Pixel tablet users are also experiencing the same bug (via ). Arstechnica,

In a post on the Pixel support forums, a Google representative acknowledged the issue.

“We are aware of an issue occurring on some Pixel devices (Pixel 6 and later models) that have received the Android 14 update and that have multiple users (in addition to the primary user) set up. Multiple users include users, guests, restricted profiles, and child users. However, this does not include having more than one Google Account in the primary user or work profile. It is written in the post.

Google said it is working on a fix and has already released an update that will prevent this issue from occurring on more devices. For those affected, Google says it hopes the update will restore access to files without factory resetting the phone, which would eventually cause users to lose all their data.

But for more serious cases where a phone is stuck in a “Pixel is starting up” boot loop, Google says it’s “exploring methods that may be able to recover some data.” For unaffected users, Google is warning against creating secondary users on their Pixel devices until the full fix is ​​implemented.

This is one of the more serious issues affecting the Google Pixel line. Especially because there is a lack of certainty that users stuck in a boot loop will be able to retain their media without factory resetting the handset.

Google’s latest devices, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, do not appear to be affected by the same bug. But Google’s advice to avoid setting up or logging in to a secondary user profile suggests that newer phones may also have this problem. Are you having trouble accessing storage on your Pixel phone? Keep in touch.

