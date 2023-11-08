Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announced Wednesday that it is expanding its generative AI-powered search platform, Search Generative Experiences, to more than 100 countries and territories and adding support for four new languages.

The move highlights the company’s effort to rapidly deploy its generative AI search and take back mindshare from Microsoft’s (MSFT’s) Bing and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) is a version of Google Search that incorporates generative AI capabilities, allowing users to ask questions and receive conversation-sounding text responses, as well as images and videos.

SGE is separate from Google’s Bard. SGE acts as a generative AI-powered version of Google Search, while Bard is a generative AI-powered chatbot. You can ask them both questions, but SGE focuses primarily on providing answers to search questions.

As part of Wednesday’s announcement, Hema Budaraju, Google’s senior director of product management and search, said SGE is expanding into 126 new territories, including Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa and South Korea.

Company now offers SGE total of 129 countries and territories. Users can now also search using Spanish, Portuguese, Korean and Indonesian.

Budaraju said that in addition to expanding and including more languages, SGE users will now be able to ask follow-up questions to prior questions directly from the main results page. Users will continue to see answers to their prior questions and, importantly for Google, relevant ads on the same page.

According to Budaraju, the new feature will roll out in the US in the coming weeks and will be available only in English.

Finally, Google announced that it was improving SGE’s translation capabilities. The company says it will now detect if you’re trying to translate a statement using a synonym and ask which version of that word you want to use. Synonyms are two or more words that have the same spelling but different meanings.

Budarazu used the example of translating a sentence with the word “tie” from English to Spanish. You’ll then be able to tap “Tie” and choose the specific meaning you want to convey.

SGE is Google’s answer to Microsoft’s generative AI-powered Bing search engine. In February, Microsoft defeated Google when it launched the Bing platform with its chatbot. Google responded months later with the introduction of SGE and the public presentation of its Bard bot.

Generative AI has the potential to dramatically improve online search, giving users a more personalized experience, but the technology presents some unique problems.

Generative AI results are not always accurate, which can affect user trust in search engine responses. Advertisers and ad vendors like Google also rely on search result real estate to sell ads. However, AI-generated responses take up a large amount of screen space. Google is working to find a balance that allows ads and results without reducing quality.

“People are finding ads helpful here, because they provide useful options to take action and connect with businesses. We will experiment with SGE’s original new formats that use generative AI to create relevant, high-quality ads optimized for every step of the search journey,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said during the company’s recent earnings call.

Microsoft is already claiming profits from its Bing search engine and Edge browser. During the company’s latest earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella said that users have had more than 1.9 billion chats with Bing and that Edge has gained browser market share for 10 consecutive quarters.

It will take a long time for Bing or Edge to catch up with Google, the world’s leading search engine, but the company is relying on generative AI to do so.

SGE is still in its early stages, but the company is widely expected to evolve the platform over time before eventually creating a new primary search option for web users.

