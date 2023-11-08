Google is now trying to force iMessage out of the EU

Apple’s iMessage

Google has been trying to get Apple to join iMessage for years, but sees a new opportunity through the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

Apple’s iMessage is on one billion active devices, and Google’s messaging system is not. At heart, that’s why Google has asked Apple to open up iMessages, then alternately mocked and begged it to add support for the rival RCS system — which doesn’t work, and Google itself is also completely Does not support.

However, the new EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) mandates that companies it defines as gatekeepers must open their platforms to competitors. This would be perfect for Google, except it all depends on whether iMessage is big enough to count in Europe.

Outside the US, WhatsApp is more commonly used than Messages, so Apple has tried to claim that it falls below DMA’s usage threshold for gatekeeper status.

According to financial Times, Google has jointly written to the EU along with executives from carrier companies such as Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Orange. The letter to EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton claims that “enriched messaging” is only available among Apple users.

“It is paramount that businesses can reach all of their customers by taking advantage of modern communications services with rich messaging features,” the letter said. “Through iMessage, business users are only able to send rich messages to iOS users and will have to rely on traditional SMS for all other end users.”

As a result, the “fundamental nature of iMessage as a “key gateway between business users and their customers” undoubtedly justifies Apple designating it as the gatekeeper for its iMessage service.”

It’s not clear whether Google mentions RCS in the full letter, but it also doesn’t acknowledge that “rich messages” can be sent through WhatsApp.

Apple reportedly declined to comment, but referred the publication to a previous statement on the issue.

Apple’s previous statement said, “Consumers today have access to a variety of messaging apps, and often use several at once, which shows how easy it is to switch between them.” “iMessage is designed and marketed for personal consumer communications, and we look forward to explaining to the Commission why iMessage falls outside the scope of the DMA.”

EU has told financial Times Only that iMessages are still being checked. The EU has until February 2024 to render a decision.

Source: appleinsider.com