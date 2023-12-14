Google is letting Android app developers integrate Gemini Pro

What you need to know

Google is making its latest artificial intelligence model, Gemini Pro, available for integration with Android apps through the Gemini API.

Gemini Pro is also available in Google AI Studio and Google Vertex AI starting today.

Gemini Pro in Android apps will run off-device in Google’s data centers, and can be easily integrated into apps in preview in Android Studio.

Google made the first version of its latest artificial intelligence model, Gemini Pro, available on Wednesday. The company announced the move in a blog post, explaining that the current Gemini Pro version is for enterprises and developers and will be improved over the next few months. But now, Google is making it possible for Android app developers to integrate Gemini Pro into their apps.

Google previously allowed developers to use Gemini Nano, a small AI model, in their apps with on-device processing. The Gemini API now allows app developers to use the Gemini Pro model, which uses off-device processing on a cloud server. The company says that with the Google AI SDK, app developers can add Gemini Pro integration to their existing Android apps without the need to build their own backend infrastructure.

Gemini Pro can also be used to help create code in Google AI Studio and Google Vertex AI programs. The former is the simpler option, while the latter is a more advanced program with “Optimization of Gemini with full data control.” Both are free right now, with 60 requests per minute as the starting quota.

Later, when general availability begins early next year, More Requests per Minute will become a paid service. Input will be charged at $0.00025 per 1,000 characters or $0.0025 per image, and output will be charged at $0.0005 per 1,000 characters.

(Image credit: Google)

According to Google, Google AI Studio is “a streamlined way for developers to integrate Gemini Pro models, create prompts, generate API keys, and easily transform ideas into AI apps.” It works by allowing developers to enter hints into AI Studio and automatically generate Kotlin code snippets. These snippets of code can be integrated with Android apps through the Google AI SDK. there is one get code Button in Studio that simplifies this process.

However, it is also possible to interface directly with the new Gemini API instead. Google is adding a new project template called gemini api stator In Android Studio program to work with Gemini Pro integration. It is available in preview now. The new template already includes the code needed to run the Gemini API and will prompt developers to generate an API key in AI Studio when needed.

The company claims that Gemini is much cheaper than other AI models and could become the primary way to add processing to Android apps that are more demanding on the device than a smartphone can handle.

Google is already looking forward to Gemini Ultra, which will be its largest and most powerful AI model when it’s released early next year. Gemini will also come to Chrome and Firebase in the future. This is already present in Google’s Bard chatbot for some queries.

Source: www.androidcentral.com