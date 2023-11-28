Google is about to kill old Gmail and Google Photos: are you safe?

Google is removing accounts. No, it is not an email account that you use every day, but if there is an email that you set up a long time ago and it is lying dormant, you need to check that it is not going to disappear permanently. as well as photos and documents related to it. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is your Gmail account about to be deleted forever? David Phelan

What is happening?

Google announced at the beginning of the summer that it would be removing Google Accounts it considers inactive, starting with accounts that were created but have not been used since. So, if you created an account because you were signing in to a website and didn’t want to use your regular email address, thank you very much, this probably applies to you too.

Although such an account may not be important to you and you would be happy to let it go, there may be one or more accounts that you want to save. At least not because Google Photos, Docs, and Drive files associated with the Gmail account will run at the same time.

Google says this is a security measure because older accounts are unsecured and unlikely to have two-factor authentication, so malicious forces could use them for identity theft, for example.

Removal only affects accounts that have not been active for two years. That’s a long time, although it’s a fair bet that there will be people counting down this very minute who suddenly realize it’s been a good 24 months since they’ve looked at a certain account. Seriously, where does the time go?

when does it start?

This Friday, December 1, 2023. This doesn’t mean that your account will be gone immediately, as this is just the beginning. But you’ll have to check the proto to make sure you’re okay. Don’t delay as it may be too late on Saturday.

For example, it only applies to personal accounts, not business accounts.

How do I save an account?

The good news is that it’s really easy. Simply opening the account and reading or sending emails will do this, or using the Google Drive associated with the account. But note that there have already been reports of content going astray. Janhoi McGregor has more users on Google Drive complaining that files on Forbes have been deleted without explanation.

Other account-saving techniques include watching YouTube videos, using Google Search, or downloading an app on the Google Play Store while signed in to the account.

In other words, maintaining an account and related content is very simple. But, and I cannot stress this enough, you need to do this immediately to make sure you are safe. Also, if you signed in to something a while ago, you’ll need to sign in again every couple of years to make sure it’s active.

Although it is possible that there are accounts that you really no longer need, it is still worth checking if the Google Photos or Google Docs associated with them will disappear.

