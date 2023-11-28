Google introduces new tools for website owners to improve content in search results

To address the evolving landscape of the modern web and prioritize user-generated content over SEO-driven content, Google has unveiled new tools for website owners, especially those managing social media platforms and discussion forums .

The initiative aims to increase the visibility and accuracy of the first-person perspective on Google’s search results.

profilepage markup

The newly introduced ProfilePage markup is a key component of these tools, providing website owners the ability to transmit the structure of their data to Google. This, in turn, ensures that their content is not only presented accurately but also as comprehensively as possible in Google’s search results.

For websites featuring creators sharing direct viewpoints, profilepage markup allows Google to extract important information about the creator, such as their name, social handles, profile photo, number of followers, and the popularity of their content. This information may be displayed prominently in Google search results.

Additionally, Google’s Perspective feature and its Discussions and Forums feature can effectively leverage profile page markup to enhance the presentation of content from these platforms.

The introduction of structured data, such as profilepage markup, serves as a strategic move by Google to combat the increasing prevalence of SEO-optimized content that often degrades the quality of search results.

discussion forum posting markup

Google’s official statement highlights support for profile page and discussion forum structured data and emphasizes its role in showcasing a first-person view of various online communities.

DiscussionForumPosting markup, another integral component, is designed for forum-style websites where users collectively share their direct viewpoints.

By implementing this markup, Google Search gets a better understanding of forum sites and online discussions across the web. However, it is important to note that use of this markup does not guarantee presence in Google’s Perspective and “Discussions and Forums” features.

question answer markup

For website owners who are using Q&A markup for their question-and-answer-themed user forums, Google is updating the Q&A structured data document to align with the richness of the new discussion forum guidelines.

Website owners are encouraged to choose the structured data type that best suits their use case: Q&A markup for forums structured around questions and answers or DiscussionForumPosting for more general forum structures that are strictly Q&A. Are beyond the content.

To help website owners monitor their structured data and identify any issues, Google is launching profile page and discussion forum rich results reports in Search Console.

These reports will provide information on errors, warnings, and validated objects related to marked pages. Additionally, according to Google, website owners can use the Rich Result Test to effectively validate and test their markup.

