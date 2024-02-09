Google introduces AI-powered Gemini app and sidelines Bard

Google will spin off the Bard chatbot it introduced a year ago in an effort to catch up with ChatGPT.

Google on Thursday introduced a free artificial intelligence (AI) app that will implement the technology on smartphones.

The launch of the Gemini app will spin off the Bard chatbot it introduced a year ago to catch up with ChatGPT, a chatbot to be launched by Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI in late 2022.

The Gemini app, the company’s smartphone software running on Android, is named after an AI project introduced late last year.

In a few weeks, Google will put Gemini features into its existing Search app for iPhones, where Apple would prefer people rely on its Siri voice assistant to handle various tasks.

Although the Google Voice Assistant that has been available for years is here to stay, company executives say they expect Gemini to become the main way users apply the technology to assist them.

“We think this is one of the most profound ways to advance our mission,” Sissy Hsiao, the Google general manager who oversees Gemini, told reporters ahead of Thursday’s announcement.

The Gemini app will initially be released in English in the US and will expand to the Asia-Pacific region with Japanese and Korean versions next week.

An improved version of Gemini

In addition to the free version of Gemini, Google will sell an advanced service accessible through the new app for $20 (€18.6) per month.

The company said that this is such a sophisticated form of AI that it will be able to teach students, give computer programming tips to engineers, dream up projects and then tailor content to the suggestions that the user will be most interested in.

The Gemini Advanced option, which will be powered by AI technology called “Ultra 1.0”, will try to build on the roughly 100 million customers worldwide that Google says it has attracted so far – the majority of whom are Monthly payments range from €1.8 to €9.3. For additional storage for backing up photos, documents, and other digital content.

“It is the first to outperform human experts in ULTRA 1.0 (Massive Multitask Language Understanding), which uses a combination of 57 subjects including mathematics, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics to test knowledge and problem-solving abilities.” Does,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post.

The Gemini Advanced subscription will include the 2 terabytes of storage that Google currently sells for €9.3 per month, meaning the company believes the AI ​​technology is worth the extra €9.3 per month.

Google is offering a two-month free trial of Gemini Advanced to encourage people to try it.

The rollout of Gemini apps underscores the building moment of bringing more AI to smartphones, part of a trend started by Google last fall when it released its latest Pixel smartphones and Samsung with its latest Galaxy smartphones last month. It was also adopted.

It is also likely to lead to increased high-end AI performance pitting Google against Microsoft, with the world’s two most powerful companies competing for the lead with this technology.

The fight has dogged Microsoft and Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., since the end of 2022. has already contributed to a $2 trillion (€1.8 trillion) increase in the combined market cap of the US.

But Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday spoke about the capabilities of the ChatGPT-4 chatbot, a product released about a year ago by OpenAI after being trained on large language models, or LLMs.

“We still have the best model today,” Nadella said during an event in Mumbai, India.

He then anticipated the release of the next generation of Gemini, saying, “We are waiting for the competition to come. It will come, I’m sure. But the fact is that we have the leading edge LLM.”

The introduction of increasingly sophisticated AI is raising fears that the technology will become corrupted and misbehave on its own, or will be used by people for sinister purposes such as spreading misinformation in politics or harassing people.

That capability has already led to regulations being passed designed to police AI use in Europe and promoted similar efforts in the US and other countries.

